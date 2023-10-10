5 Essential Extensions Every Google Chrome User Should Have Installed

You might think that Google Chrome extensions are for niche uses and not all that useful for someone who isn't doing anything fancy with their browser — but that's not the case.

Just because Chrome is one of the most-used browsers out there doesn't mean it has everything you need right out of the box. From changing how it looks, to reducing common actions to just a few convenient clicks, there are a whole bunch of Chrome extensions out there that can and will improve the quality of life for any kind of user.

It's also important to know just how easy it is to install Chrome extensions. Simply visit the Chrome Web Store, type the name of the extension into the search bar, and click "Add to Chrome." The install only takes a split second, and when it's done, it'll automatically open in your toolbar so you can see where it is.

When you want to access your extensions and change which ones are pinned to your toolbar, simply click the extension icon (the "puzzle piece" icon) and make your changes. You can also access the settings and options for each extension from here as well. Now that you know how to set things up, these are the top extensions that every user should consider installing.