What You Need To Do If Google Chrome Is Using Too Much RAM

Over a decade after its launch, Google Chrome has grown to amass millions of users across the globe, and it's easy to see why. It can be synced with mobile devices, especially Android phones. It's also intuitive, fast, and comes complete with extra functionalities in the form of extensions.

But despite its great features, one of the reasons why people stop using Chrome is how much RAM it typically eats up. This is primarily because Google Chrome (and other modern browsers) runs each of your tabs and extensions in separate processes instead of just a single one. This ensures that when one tab or extension acts up, it's limited to that specific process, not your entire app.

If you're concerned that Google Chrome is taking up too much of your RAM, there are several methods you can try to decrease the browser's memory usage. One particular way is a relatively new feature of the app, Memory Saver. We'll cover that and four other RAM-reducing methods in the following sections.