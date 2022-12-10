Google Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know

While there are dozens of web browsers available on the market today, the majority of people still prefer using Google Chrome. In fact, according to Backlinko, Chrome had over 63% global market share as of 2021. Safari trailed behind at second place with just 19.37%. What's not to love when Chrome's features include live captions, built-in Google Translate on webpages, and tab grouping, among numerous other conveniences?

With how much time people spend using Google Chrome, it's only logical to learn the browser's handy keyboard shortcuts. Just like Windows keyboard shortcuts, Chrome shortcuts save you time and help you stay productive. They also enhance your browsing experience as you don't have to grab your mouse every now and then and fumble around in the menu looking for what you need. You can open a new tab, save a bookmark, and clear your browsing history all with a few presses on your keyboard.

While the shortcuts listed below are for Windows and Linux, macOS commands are mostly the same and only need you to swap the Ctrl key for the Command/Apple key. You can find any macOS shortcuts that aren't simple swaps on Google's support page.