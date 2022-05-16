The Big Myth About Mac Computers You Need To Stop Believing

It's common to hear that you can't get a virus on a Mac computer. While Apple has gone to great lengths to ensure that Macs are extremely secure and protected from malware, any computer is susceptible to security vulnerabilities and attacks. There are always new computer viruses and malware being created, and this means it's possible they could get around safety measures at times. The misconception that Mac computers don't get viruses has led many to overlook antivirus software for their machines entirely.

Although Apple does have sophisticated security measures, it doesn't always mean its computers are protected. Such was the case in 2012 when around 600,000 Mac computers were infected with a trojan virus, as reported by The Washington Post. This was due to an oversight in the Java software that was available for Apple computers at the time, which resulted in a vulnerability that left the Macs open to the attack. This incident took many aback who had previously believed Macs were immune to viruses, a sentiment largely caused by marketing from Apple itself.