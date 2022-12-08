Chrome For Desktops Adds Memory And Battery Saver Features

With over 2 billion users and close to 64% of the global browser market share, Google's Chrome is by far the most popular internet browser in the world, according to Backlinko. This immense popularity is despite its reputation as a memory hog and Google's data collection policies that some disagree with. Working from home and hybrid setups have meant that more users are working on laptops instead of desktops in an office, with Statista reporting that between 2019 and 2021 alone, laptop shipments increased by over 60%. Data from Keepios puts the average daily time spent on the internet for October 2022 at just over six hours a day per user, with search engines and web portals occupying 82.2% of that online time.

It's clear that a lot of people are using the best laptops to surf the web, and not only for entertainment purposes. This is not a surprising trend, but it does mean that browser developers have to prioritize battery life to a certain extent, and some have, with Microsoft adding an efficiency mode to Edge in October 2022 in order to extend battery life. Mozilla has also been tweaking its browser to consume less battery power, according to Omg! Ubuntu. Now, Google is making moves in a similar vein by introducing two features to make Chrome use less power and resources.