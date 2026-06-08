5 Of The Most Common Problems With Air Conditioners

AC units are extremely popular in the U.S. In 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey found that 89% of homes across the nation use air conditioning. The relief of a cool home in the summer heat is something that's indispensable to millions. Unfortunately, these systems aren't infallible.

Whether you're on the market for a new unit or you have a trusty old one that's served you well for years, the very last thing you want is for your system to develop issues during the height of summer. While mechanical issues are pretty much inevitable at some point, it is possible to prepare yourself for the worst if you know the most common issues likely to affect your equipment. After all, air conditioners have quite a long average lifespan as long as you take good care of them.

Let's take a look at some of the most common problems that plague air conditioning units; why they're so commonplace and potentially damaging; and exactly what professionals and homeowners can do about them.