What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Mini-Fridge?

SlashGear has previously investigated the average lifespan of a refrigerator, and while there are various factors to consider, we found that they will last around 12 years on average. You may be able to get a similar lifespan from their tiny counterparts. According to appliance manufacturer Danby, you can expect to get between ten and 15 years of service from a mini fridge, and Cookology estimates from 5 up to 15 years too. That's a wide range, and this is partially because different models use different components and so performance can vary.

There are two more huge factors that can have a big impact on how long a given mini fridge will last: How well it's cared for and how it's used. You could potentially get a longer life out of a cheaper one that's carefully cleaned and maintained than a top-of-the-range model that isn't. Let's take a look at some tips for getting the longest life possible out of a mini fridge, as well as some usage habits (such as its placement) that could see you inadvertently doing just the opposite and harming its life. On a hot day, it's more important than ever to think about where you're storing it and how you're treating it while it's in operation.