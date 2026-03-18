5 Useful Appliances Many Homeowners Wouldn't Think To Add To Their Garage
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If you are an automotive enthusiast, then there's no doubt that a good chunk of your day is spent in the garage dealing with cars and bikes. And if that's the case, you would need quality gadgets and appliances to make your garage ready for use. There are plenty of gadgets to upgrade your garage, along with appliances such as heaters and mini refrigerators that will make your garage time much more user-friendly.
All the products we suggested in this guide possess an overall rating of four and above on their respective platforms and many of the reviews praise them for their effectiveness. Most of the suggestions discussed here are one-time investments without recurring costs, except for the addition to the monthly electricity bills. All the price tags we listed refer to the full price, ignoring any discounts.
There is also one appliance we didn't mention in this article that you should know about: the smart garage door opener. However, that's a pretty obvious choice for any garage owner, since it streamlines access to a garage.
Mini fridge
Someone who spends several hours a week in the garage will inevitably get tired and thirsty after some time, especially when it's hot outside. Instead of going inside the house just to get a glass of cold water before getting back to your vehicle's maintenance, you can just get a mini fridge for the garage and store it in a corner.
It will come handy to keep water bottles cold, plus you can also keep a can of beer or two for when you want to hang out with your work buddies in the garage. And no, you don't need to spend large amounts on acquiring full-fledged refrigerators; Instead, you can go with a compact, single-door mini fridge.
For instance, the Midea Single Door Refrigerator is up for sale on Amazon for $139.99. Similarly, the Euhomy Beverage Refrigerator is another option, priced lower at $99.99. Both these refrigerators have a portable design that takes up minimal space in your garage.
Garage heater
There are multiple ways to heat your garage, but installing garage heaters is a smart choice, especially if you live in a region that gets extremely cold during certain months. Low temperatures are not ideal for your vehicle's batteries, as constant exposure to cold can lead to irreversible damage. Plus, the cold can increase the start-up times for your vehicle, as the cranking power of the battery is lowered.
Therefore, installing a garage heater can help maintain optimum temperatures in the room and preserve the life of your essential tools and batteries. Another benefit is that, when the temperature is warm inside the garage, it will allow you to work without thick gloves and jackets, which can make work harder. The GiveBest Electric Heater on Amazon, available for $129.99, can be a great choice. You can mount it on the wall or the floor and select between five heating modes, per your requirements.
Air purifier
A garage is that one place that's constantly exposed to toxic gases — such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide — that are released from the vehicle's exhaust. The exhaust releases other harmful pollutants like solid particles and compounds of lead and metal, among other hazardous substances that take space in the air we breathe.
Hence, it is crucial to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the effects of such harmful substances by investing in an air purifier for your garage. The appliance removes harmful particles, odor, and dust trapped in the air to give you a healthy environment to breathe in. One such example is the Sans Air Purifier that can capture 99.9% of micro-particles, along with VOCs, odor, chemicals, and gases — making it an effective, but pricier, upgrade for your garage for $469.99.
That said, we should mention that HEPA filters such as the one mentioned above do not remove carbon dioxide and other harmful gases from the air, but are only effective against aerosols and particulate matter — which are still harmful to health.
Air conditioner
Air conditioners are a must-have, especially on hot days when the summer heat is taking a toll on you. Purchasing an air conditioner for your garage will keep the environment cool, allowing you to keep your full focus on the task at hand. Moreover, garage work requires physical labor as well as brainwork, which tends to get you all sweaty and tired. Hence, installing an air conditioner unit can be a smart decision if you spend a lot of time working in the garage.
Besides, you don't really need to invest in expensive AC units. Instead, there are cheaper cooling solutions available, such as the Amazon Basics Air Conditioner, priced at $125.99, with a 5,000 BTU of cooling capacity that can cover an area of 150 square feet. Note that it does require some effort to install. Alternatively, you can go with a large fan like the Levoit Tower Fan, up for sale at $74.99, if you don't want to invest a lot of money in a cooling appliance.
Garage trash compactor
You will come across all types of trash, be it plastic, rubber, or wood, when working in a garage. A trash compactor is one of the most convenient ways to get rid of large quantities of trash, which is important because garbage tends to pile up quickly when there's a heavy workload in your garage. A trash compactor heavily reduces the volume of trash collected, making it easier to manage.
The Gladiator Trash Compactor easily compresses trash with a huge force of 2,200 pounds per square inch, and claims to reduce trash to a quarter of the original size. Since it's made for residential use, you can conveniently place it under a counter. On the other hand, these appliances can be expensive, with the Gladiator being priced at $1,099.99.
If you're seriously considering the Gladiator, know that most residential trash compactors, such as this one, cannot handle large pieces of metal and woodworking waste. Instead, this trash compactor works well for recycling aluminum cans, plastic bottles, and paper.