6 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Garage
A garage can be many things, and a place where you can accomplish many different tasks, which is why there are many ways you can upgrade the space. Obviously, massive renovations can transform a once-simple part of your house into something much nicer and/or more functional, but there are plenty of simpler, more affordable ways to enhance your garage. Even handy gadgets under $50 that can upgrade your garage, such as key finders or magnifying lamps, are readily available.
For just a bit more money, your options expand even further. Some of these products can offer clever, but still simple, takes on ordinary items you're likely to find in a garage, such as screwdrivers, fire extinguishers, and extension cords. Some are sophisticated pieces of hardware and software, while others don't require any electricity or batteries at all.
With so many affordable products to choose from, you can easily boost how you use your garage or work in it, as well as clean, organize, or ensure the area's safety, for less than a day's pay. In return, you can have a more productive, convenient, enjoyable place in your home or workplace to relax or get things done. Based on the firsthand experience of professionals and people who've purchased them, here are six clever gadgets under $100 to upgrade your garage. More information on how these devices were evaluated is available at the end of this list.
1. Ferosticker F03 Automatic Fire Extinguisher
Every garage should have at least one fire extinguisher that's easily accessible. One quick way to upgrade your setup and make your garage even safer is to keep automatic fire extinguishers around as well. These devices automatically disperse fire suppressant when they detect flames and/or extreme heat. That not only offers you a response time buffer as you grab and use a handheld extinguisher, but also helps keep your garage and home safe from fires that may start while no one is around.
The Ferosticker F03 Automatic Fire Extinguisher is one example of the technology. It has a compact, round design and is available in multi-packs so that you can place them near potential hot spots, such as a power strip or welding station. Each unit has an adhesive side for easy mounting, which is much easier than installing an automatic sprinkler system — something that's usually impractical in most residential homes anyway. The Ferosticker F03 automatically activates at temperatures of 356 degrees Fahrenheit (170 degrees Celsius) or above and releases a potassium-based suppressant that covers 10 ½ cubic feet of space in less than five seconds.
It lasts up to six years before needing replacement and is effective against several fire classes. Class C fire extinguishers are designed for electrical fires, which can occur in garages for various reasons. Its rating and small size also make it useful for putting in your engine bay near a car battery. Auto Express built a test rig to evaluate the smaller F01 model and found that it effectively extinguished flames from a gasoline fire.
The Ferosticker F03 Automatic Fire Extinguisher is available from Amazon for $75.
2. Fanttik L2 Pro Electric Screwdriver
Some tools should always be somewhere immediately accessible in your garage, such as a tape measure or screwdriver. You can upgrade your garage by swapping the latter for the Fanttik L2 Pro Electric Screwdriver, which can handle small-to-medium tasks more quickly and with less labor. The tool is equipped with a 250-rpm motor and offers seven different torque settings ranging from 0.5 to 6 Nm. It features a large color display that indicates the rotation direction, torque setting, and battery life. Its 2,000 mAh battery can fully recharge in 80 minutes.
Fanttik makes some of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, though what separates the L2 Pro from other models from the brand may be its stylish mount. The tool folds and rests on an included, sleek-looking stand, adding some modern flair. Plus, the stand has a magnetic compartment inside to hold 20 steel bits and a ¼-inch hex extension rod (all included). The different bits make the L2 Pro useful for tasks like opening battery compartments or building a PC.
Putting the Fanttik L2 Pro to the test, Tom's Do it Yourself – a YouTuber — successfully used the electric driver to build a piano stand and fix a bike. The reviewer came away happy with the tool and praised its long battery life, integrated LED light, and convenient USB-C charging — though noted that it would be better if the stand also doubled as a wireless charger. The reviewer also reported that the driver wasn't strong enough to assemble a wooden chair and that it's better suited for light-to-medium-duty tasks, rather than heavy-duty applications, where a power drill would be the more appropriate tool.
The Fanttik L2 Pro Electric Screwdriver is available from Amazon for $49.99.
3. Dewenwils Retractable Extension Cord Reel
A simple way to tidy up your garage and make it easier to use power outlets from further away is to use a retractable extension cord reel instead of letting your cables lie loose on the floor. It's also a better option than coiling a cable around a power strip, which is one of the common extension cord mistakes everyone should avoid. Dewenwils makes a 30-foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel that is highly rated on Amazon — over 4,700 users have rated the gadget a 4.6 out of 5 average customer score.
Positive reviews from owners mention that the reel is easy to mount and provides plenty of value in the garage. Multiple users report that it also has a solid build, though a few negative reviews mention durability issues with the actual cord, which isn't easily replaced. It features a 4-foot lead-in and triple tap pigtail with an indicator power light. The ratcheting system can lock the cord at any length, and the cable can rewind itself automatically.
Once mounted on a wall or ceiling, it can swivel 180 degrees, allowing users to easily bring the extension cord in multiple directions. This is clearly evident in the video test and review of the Dewenwils 50-foot Heavy-Duty Retractable Extension Cord Reel conducted by jamzDOTnet. The YouTuber says loose extension cords in his garage are the "bane of my existence," but found the reel to be very simple to install. The reviewer highly recommends it because it "adds a lot of efficiency to the garage."
The Dewenwils 30-foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel is available from Amazon in multiple colors — the most affordable option is $42.
4. Icon Magnetic Tool Mat and Central Machinery Magnetic Sweeper
Two handy Harbor Freight gadgets for upgrading your garage are the retailer's Icon Magnetic Tool Mat and Central Machinery Magnetic Sweeper, both of which use permanent magnets to help clean and organize your workspace. The Icon Magnetic Tool Mat is an 11 x 9-inch surface that holds your metal tools and accessories in place, keeping them easily accessible as you work. Its soft form allows it to easily conform to curved surfaces like fenders and corners, and its durable, abrasion-resistant cover is also useful for lining toolbox drawers.
Many users commend the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat on Reddit, where you can also find outside-the-box ideas for using the product. One Redditor shows that it can even hold multiple frying pans on a refrigerator door. Another user suggests sticking the sockets to a vehicle's undercarriage while working on their car. The Central Machinery 30-inch Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels works similarly to a push broom, but rather than sweep up metal shavings, dropped screws, and other ferrous material, its magnetic head simply collects them. It can be used on hard floors but is also helpful for cleaning carpets and other uneven surfaces.
The wheeled tool has a 50-lb magnetic pull, an extending handle, and a one-pull release for clearing debris. Over 1,400 Harbor Freight customers have rated the device an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall user score, praising its value, easy assembly, and utility. Users mention that it has worked well for roofing, cleaning up bonfires, and removing screws from the yard, as its large wheels easily roll over grass.
The Icon Magnetic Tool Mat is available from Harbor Freight for $29.99.
The Central Machinery 30-inch Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels is available from Harbor Freight for $49.99.
5. Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is one of the handy Home Depot gadgets for upgrading your garage, though it can also be found elsewhere, including Amazon. It pairs with MyQ's companion app and lets users remotely open and close garage doors equipped with photoelectric sensors. This makes it easy to give access to workers or others when you're not around to open the garage yourself. The device, which uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, can also be used to schedule when the door opens and closes automatically. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery that helps protect packages for Prime members.
When a redditor asked the r/smarthome community if the product was worth purchasing, one commenter called it "a ridiculous steal for $30," while another reported they paid even less and that the device is both very simple to install and operate. They also note the convenience of using an Apple Watch to remotely open and close their garage, though another owner bemoans the lack of HomeKit compatibility.
Redditors aren't the only ones singing the praises of the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. After extensive testing of multiple similar products, CNET named the device its "best budget smart garage door controller" of 2026, citing its excellent compatibility with most newer garage doors and its incredibly easy installation. The publication includes two other smart openers from the brand on its list, including the Chamberlain 1 ¼-horsepower myQ Ultra Quiet Smart Compatible Belt Drive Garage Door Opener as "best overall," though the former is much, much more affordable.
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener (model MYQ-G0401-ES) is available from Amazon for $29.98.
How these gadgets were selected for this list
The recommended products on this list of clever gadgets under $100 for upgrading your garage were selected because each offers practical utility or convenience that most garage owners can take advantage of or appreciate. Qualities include devices that make it easier to use a garage or work in it, as well as to keep it clean, organized, and/or safe.
Each is currently available for purchase as a new, unboxed product for under $100. To ensure the recommended products are reliable and worth purchasing, firsthand accounts from those who've used them were thoroughly researched. Some of this experience was sourced from user reviews on retail and product websites, including Amazon and Harbor Freight. In such cases, only products with strong overall user ratings were considered for this list.
Other reviews were found on Reddit, where users share pros and cons and also discuss one another, providing additional insight into a given product. Professional reviews from reputable publications, including CNET and Auto Express, were also sourced, as were expert reviews from YouTube channels that also provided videos of the gadgets in action.