6 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Garage

A garage can be many things, and a place where you can accomplish many different tasks, which is why there are many ways you can upgrade the space. Obviously, massive renovations can transform a once-simple part of your house into something much nicer and/or more functional, but there are plenty of simpler, more affordable ways to enhance your garage. Even handy gadgets under $50 that can upgrade your garage, such as key finders or magnifying lamps, are readily available.

For just a bit more money, your options expand even further. Some of these products can offer clever, but still simple, takes on ordinary items you're likely to find in a garage, such as screwdrivers, fire extinguishers, and extension cords. Some are sophisticated pieces of hardware and software, while others don't require any electricity or batteries at all.

With so many affordable products to choose from, you can easily boost how you use your garage or work in it, as well as clean, organize, or ensure the area's safety, for less than a day's pay. In return, you can have a more productive, convenient, enjoyable place in your home or workplace to relax or get things done. Based on the firsthand experience of professionals and people who've purchased them, here are six clever gadgets under $100 to upgrade your garage. More information on how these devices were evaluated is available at the end of this list.