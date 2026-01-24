5 Handy Harbor Freight Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage

The Icon Magnetic Tool Mat, available for $24.99, can be a quick, cheap way to upgrade your garage. If you've ever had to chase loose screws or small tools after they've rolled off and fell to the floor, you'll likely appreciate this one. The mat measures 11 inches by 9 inches, so it can also be used to line the inside of a toolbox, and is equipped with an abrasion-resistant covering. Since it is soft and flexible, it can conform to curved surfaces, including fenders or truck beds. Out of over 175 user reviews, the vast majority are sitting at 5 out of 5 stars, making this tool mat one of the highest-rated Harbor Freight products there is: 100% of surveyed customers recommend the product.

Reviewers say the mat has a reputation for being a bit of a gimmick, but there's a pattern of skeptical users being won over by the gadget after actually using it. One reviewer from Reddit put it best, saying, "I thought it was a novelty till I saw someone on here have it on the bottom of their car with all their sockets and extensions." Other reviewers shared similar stories, talking about the various ways owners utilize the mat; examples included sticking it to the back of a truck cab or holding spray cans.

One of the things you should know about the mat is that its front-facing magnets may be stronger than its back-facing ones. As shown by the YouTube channel Harbor Freight Reviews, you might end up pulling the mat off the surface you've got it stuck to when grabbing a tool that's adhered to it. Unfortunately, Harbor Freight doesn't list its maximum weight capacity, but the video review demonstrates that, when placed vertically, it can even hold something as heavy as a brake rotor without sliding toward the floor.