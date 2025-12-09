This Is The Best Harbor Freight Daytona Floor Jack If You Have A Small Home Garage

Harbor Freight's Daytona brand makes a range of highly rated products, but it's best known for its line of jacks. It offers an array of floor jacks of various capacities and sizes, but buyers with particularly small garages will be limited in which jacks they can accommodate in their workspace. If you're looking for the smallest jack to fit into the tightest workspace, then one Daytona jack is the clear winner. The 1.5 Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack with Rapid Pump measures just 19-15/16 inches in length, 10-1/8 inches in width, and eight inches in height, making it the most compact option in the brand's current range.

The 1.5 ton Daytona jack gets consistently high reviews from Harbor Freight customers, and has racked up more than 600 reviews at the time of writing, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across them. When asked, 95% of those reviewers said that they'd be happy to recommend the jack. It's also one of Daytona's cheapest floor jacks, with a retail price of $139.99. Unlike many of the brand's other jacks, it's only available in a single green and black color scheme. Unfortunately, that green isn't the same holiday-ready metallic green of the brand's three-ton jack.