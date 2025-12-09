This Is The Best Harbor Freight Daytona Floor Jack If You Have A Small Home Garage
Harbor Freight's Daytona brand makes a range of highly rated products, but it's best known for its line of jacks. It offers an array of floor jacks of various capacities and sizes, but buyers with particularly small garages will be limited in which jacks they can accommodate in their workspace. If you're looking for the smallest jack to fit into the tightest workspace, then one Daytona jack is the clear winner. The 1.5 Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack with Rapid Pump measures just 19-15/16 inches in length, 10-1/8 inches in width, and eight inches in height, making it the most compact option in the brand's current range.
The 1.5 ton Daytona jack gets consistently high reviews from Harbor Freight customers, and has racked up more than 600 reviews at the time of writing, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across them. When asked, 95% of those reviewers said that they'd be happy to recommend the jack. It's also one of Daytona's cheapest floor jacks, with a retail price of $139.99. Unlike many of the brand's other jacks, it's only available in a single green and black color scheme. Unfortunately, that green isn't the same holiday-ready metallic green of the brand's three-ton jack.
Buyers looking for the highest capacity will want to look elsewhere
The main compromise with Daytona's most compact jack is that it also has one of the lowest capacities in the brand's range. Its 1.5 ton capacity won't be suitable for heavier vehicles, and it's behind the most heavy duty floor jack in Daytona's range, which can lift up to four tons. All of Daytona's floor jacks also ship with a very short warranty as standard, so buyers looking for additional peace of mind might want to consider whether Harbor Freight's extended warranty is worth the extra money. Without that extension, the warranty period is only 90 days.
While the 1.5 ton jack is the best Daytona-branded option for budget-conscious car owners with small garages, it isn't the only compact jack in Harbor Freight's current range. Pittsburgh, which is another in-house Harbor Freight brand, also offers a similarly space-saving alternative, and it's cheaper too, with a retail price of $109.99. The Pittsburgh 1.5 Ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack with Rapid Pump is slightly longer than the equivalent Daytona jack, measuring 22-1/2 inches, but it's more compact in width and height, measuring 9-7/8 inches and 5-1/4 inches, respectively.