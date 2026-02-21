12 Handy Home Depot Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage

If you want to make your garage door opener smarter, there's no need to buy an entirely new system. The Chamberlain myQ smart garage control is designed to work with most existing opener systems that were manufactured after 1993, yet it offers several advantages compared to a non-smart system. One of those advantages is its Amazon Key compatibility, which allows delivery drivers temporary access to your garage to drop parcels away from porch pirates.

If you'd like to keep a closer eye on who's using your garage and when they're using it, you can also enable real-time notifications on the smartphone app to let you know when the door is opened. That's a lot of additional functionality, particularly since the smart garage control retails for only $29.98.

It's a popular choice among Home Depot buyers, who have given it an average rating of 4.2 out of five stars from around 1,400 reviews at the time of writing. One reviewer calls it an "amazing upgrade for [an] old garage opener," while another says they "would recommend it to anyone who needs to control their garage away from home."