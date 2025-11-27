Beyond Tools: 13 Underrated Ryobi Finds Users Swear By
Every Ryobi fan will be very familiar with the brand's core power tool range, and will likely know much of its outdoor power equipment, too. However, it can be easy to overlook some of the brand's less well-known products — and there are a surprisingly high number of them. From gadgets like Bluetooth speakers to an illuminating magnifying glass, the depths of Ryobi's catalog are full of surprises.
We've put together a selection of Ryobi products that don't form part of the brand's core power tool range, but that are still well worth considering if you're shopping for yourself or a loved one during the holiday season. Each of these top picks has garnered consistently positive reviews from buyers at Home Depot, and many are recent releases that remain under the radar of most fans of the brand. Most products are also covered by Ryobi's generous three-year warranty for additional reassurance.
Ryobi One+ 18V Dual Function Lighted Creeper/Seat
Every year, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards spotlight a selection of the most innovative tools and accessories that have been recently released. In 2025, the Ryobi One+ 18V Dual Function Lighted Creeper/Seat scooped a win in the automotive category, with judges saying that it "works really well for both automotive work and projects around the garage or workshop." Buyers at Home Depot are similarly impressed, giving the $189 creeper an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 110 reviews, at the time of writing.
The Ryobi 18V Creeper/Seat works by using an 18V One+ battery to power the built-in lights, while the seat/creeper folding mechanism is manually adjusted. That means you can still convert the seat to a creeper and back again, even if you don't have a spare battery to power the lighting system. Ryobi does not include a battery with the tool, so buyers will have to purchase one separately.
One recent Home Depot reviewer called it the "creeper that you never thought you needed," while another noted that "it's been a lifesaver working on my truck." Others say they've used it everyday while working at their job, and multiple reviewers note that it makes a good gift for keen wrenchers.
Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Portable Power Source
At a retail price of $29.97, the Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Portable Power Source is one of the brand's cheapest underrated products. It's a great way to ensure you can always keep your phone and any other small devices topped up while you're away from home, with two USB ports to charge multiple devices at the same time.
One port can deliver up to one amp, while the other delivers up to 2.1 amps. To make use of the power source, you'll need to ensure you have the right cables with you, as the USB ports are USB-A, not USB-C. If you don't already have a suitable USB-A to USB-C cable to hand, Ryobi sells a 10-foot cable at Home Depot for $16.53.
Aside from that drawback, users find little else to dislike about the power source. Home Depot reviewers gave it an average of 4.6 out of five stars from over 870 reviews, with one reviewer calling it an "absolute necessity for your Ryobi One set." Another said that they live in an area of Texas prone to hurricanes, and that the Portable Power Source means that their "whole battery bank becomes a vital resource in a crisis," since they can charge smartphones and other electronics when the power is out.
Ryobi One+ 18V Hybrid Verse Link Stereo
Ryobi makes a range of speakers and radios, many of which have received great reviews from buyers. The One+ 18V Hybrid Verse Link Stereo, which retails for $199, is one example, since it has a current average score of 4.7 out of five stars from around 160 reviews. It features up to 250 feet of Bluetooth range and multiple equalizer modes to boost bass, increase treble, or prioritize voices if you're listening to podcasts or audiobooks. It can be powered by an extension cord or by an 18V One+ battery, with Ryobi claiming that a 6Ah battery should result in 12 hours of runtime.
Users say that the stereo comes in handy both on the jobsite and in their free time, with one Home Depot reviewer calling it the "greatest Ryobi non-tool I own." Another shares a tip for maximizing the speakers' low-end power, claiming that, "if you point the speakers towards something that they can reverberate off of," their bass becomes particularly impressive.
Ryobi USB Lithium Inspection Light Kit
Deemed "small but mighty" by one reviewer, the $74.94 Ryobi USB Lithium Inspection Light Kit is another affordable Ryobi product that might come in handy more often than you think. It puts out up to 550 lumens of light in its brightest mode, and can run for up to 32 hours in its lowest brightness mode. There's also a third mode that strikes a compromise between runtime and lighting power. It's suitable for use in all weathers thanks to its IP54 rating against dust and water ingress, and it features a magnetic base to attach securely to metal work surfaces.
Ryobi's USB Lithium products ship with a two-year warranty rather than the three-year warranty that's standard with its 18V One+ products. However, buyers shouldn't need to be too concerned about longevity, as Home Depot reviewers attest to the light's toughness. At the time of writing, the light has garnered an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 340 reviews. Many of those reviews are short and straightforward, with one reviewer summing up their purchase by saying it's a "great flashlight [with] amazing batteries. Gets the job done right in dark places."
Ryobi Link One+ Battery Shelf
Keen Ryobi enthusiasts with lots of batteries might find themselves running out of places to store them all. If you're already familiar with the Link storage system, the Link One+ Battery Shelf might have the answer, since it can store up to four One+ batteries and can be fitted to wall-mounted Link rails. It retails for $14.97 at Home Depot and ships with a lifetime warranty. Reviewers at the retailer are almost unanimously very happy with it, awarding it an exceptionally high average score of 4.9 out of five stars from around 220 reviews.
While the shelf is designed to work with the Link system wall rails, one reviewer says they skipped Link entirely and just "anchored them into the wall." Nonetheless, they were still "very happy with this setup." Another reviewer noted that, for buyers with limited space, the shelf could hold up to eight batteries, since "they insert upside down," so "you can set a second on top of each one."
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Verse Clamp Speaker
The Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Verse Clamp Speaker retails for $59.97 from Home Depot, and is covered by the same three-year warranty as the brand's 18V One+ power tools. It's compatible with Ryobi's Verse system, which allows users to connect multiple Ryobi speakers together without needing to use a smartphone app. The speaker is sold without a battery and charger, but with a suitably large 18V One+ battery, Ryobi claims the speaker will run for up to 32 hours on a full charge.
It's one of several Ryobi speakers that are rated highly among buyers, with more than 650 reviewers at Home Depot giving the clamp speaker an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Reviewers report using the speaker both at work and in everyday life, with one saying they "use it in the garage, backyard and around the pool." They also add that it "clips on to my golf cart and I take it around the neighborhood and to the lake."
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 4 Inch Clamp Fan
The clamp speaker isn't the only clamp-based Ryobi lifestyle product that's worth considering. Also worth checking out is the One+ 18V Cordless 4 Inch Clamp Fan, which retails for $24.98. It's capable of a peak airflow of 180 cubic feet per minute, although it also has a low-speed setting in case you only want a light breeze. The head of the fan can also be rotated in multiple directions to ensure the airflow goes exactly where you need it.
Plenty of parents swear by the Ryobi clamp fan for keeping strollers cool, but that's far from the only thing it's useful for. Reviewers at Home Depot report putting the fan to use in their trucks, at concerts, on bikes, and at campsites. One reviewer even said they were "using it as I sit on my deck writing this review." It receives exceptionally positive feedback from reviewers overall, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 4,600 reviews at the time of writing.
Ryobi Lawn and Leaf Bag
Ryobi has a longstanding reputation for making affordably priced products, and some of its best finds cost less than $30. Among them is its $29.97 Lawn and Leaf Bag. While it was designed to be an easy way to gather trimmings, leaves, and debris from your yard, it's potentially just as useful as a garage storage solution too. Ryobi says that it could be used as a laundry bin or could store sports equipment, but reviewers have found plenty of other uses for it.
One said that their cat liked it so much that it ended up being a makeshift pet bed, while another said that they used it as a trash can when camping. Many reviewers say they've had older versions of the bag for years, and it has held up well over time, hence its average score of 4.6 out of five stars from over 1,400 reviews.
However, unlike the other top picks here, reviews are more mixed on whether the latest bags can match the durability of the older model. Plenty of reviewers still swear by the bag's capabilities, but others report that newer bags are easier to rip than before, with one of the most common complaints being that the handles can rip off if the bag is used to transport bulkier loads.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless 200 Lumens Magnifying Light Kit
One of Ryobi's many innovative recent launches is the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless 200 Lumens Magnifying Light Kit, which features a built-in light to make reading small text or manuals in dimly lit workspaces an easier task. It features two brightness modes, one with its full 200 lumens of power, and another with 60 lumens. The brand claims that the included USB Lithium battery will power the light for up to 16 hours, but it can also be used to top up small devices like smartphones, thanks to its USB-C port.
It hasn't been out for as long as some of the other underrated Ryobi products here, but the magnifying light kit has already racked up around 250 reviews at Home Depot. The vast majority of those are very positive, with the kit receiving an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. One reviewer said that it was "great for reading a magazine, paper, or instructions," and that it's a must-have if you're squinting to read. Another said they've bought a kit for everyone in their family, calling it "a great tool for aging eyes." The magnifying glass retails at Home Depot for $39.97.
Ryobi 40V 300-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Source
Turning a 40V Ryobi battery into a versatile power source is as simple as buying the 40V 300-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Source. It's available for $99, and it features a USB-A port, USB-C port, and a 120V outlet, making it possible to power gadgets big and small. According to Ryobi, a 4Ah battery will run a 32-inch TV for up to four hours on a full charge. It's also backed by a five-year warranty.
Reviewers on Home Depot's page on the product are consistently impressed with the power source, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from roughly 1,100 reviews. Many say they bought it as a backup, so that their 40V batteries could be used as a power bank in an emergency, while others report using it for camping trips and on the road. The power source also features a built-in light, which again makes it potentially useful for emergencies, although one reviewer noted that "the light is not in the best place as the battery partially blocks it."
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 7-1/2 Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan
Buyers in colder parts of the country might feel like warm summer days are a long way away, but it never hurts to be prepared. When the warmer temperatures arrive once again, the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 7-1/2 Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan, which retails for about $60, is a great way to stay cool. It's designed to attach to garden hoses or to five-gallon buckets, and the head of the fan can pivot to better direct cooling mist where you need it.
It might be an unnecessary Ryobi product during the winter months, but it's still worth getting ahead of the summer rush. Reviewers say they've used the fan at home and at sports games, with several noting that it's an effective way to keep pets cool. One reviewer also claimed that the fan came in useful for keeping a young tree hydrated, saying that they "already have Ryobi batteries for a drill," and so the Ryobi misting fan was a more affordable option than other misting systems.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light Kit
With an exceptionally high rating of 4.9 out of five stars from more than 150 reviews, the USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light Kit, which costs $29.97, is one of Ryobi's most consistently top-rated products. It comes with a 2Ah USB Lithium battery and a charging wire, alongside the light itself. On its brightest setting, the light will deliver 300 lumens of illuminating power, but there are also medium, low, and strobe settings available. In low light mode, the light should run for as long as 52 hours on a charge.
Buyers looking for additional lighting power could also consider Ryobi's area light lantern, which also gets good user reviews. However, the USB Lithium light will be more than enough for many people, with one reviewer calling it an "amazing little product." Another says that it's "an ideal size [and] shape, easy to place in a suitable spot illuminating what I need to see clearly, and isn't too bright."
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Bluetooth Charging Speaker Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Bluetooth Charging Speaker Kit is designed to be tough, with an IP67 rating against dust and water ingress. It's also versatile, and can be readily connected to other Ryobi speakers thanks to the brand's Verse system. The speaker's battery level and connection status is clearly displayed thanks to the integrated LED lights, and the included battery can also be used to charge small devices via the USB-C port. It's available from Home Depot for $79.
The speaker kit is another very highly reviewed USB Lithium product, with a little over 150 reviews from Home Depot customers at the time of writing. Across those reviews, it averages a rating of 4.9 out of five stars. Even previous skeptics have been won over, with one reviewer saying, "I have tried all kinds of jobsite bluetooth speakers and have not been impressed at all. So when I was given the Ryobi Verse speaker for a birthday present, I was very skeptical. Until I tried it out. I was shocked!" They note that the speaker's quality is "awesome," claiming it's significantly better than speakers from rival big-name brands.
How we picked these Ryobi products
Outside the brand's core range of power tools and outdoor equipment, Ryobi has plenty of other products and accessories that are worth considering. To establish which ones were consistently liked by buyers, we relied on feedback from reviewers at Home Depot. All of these picks have an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars from at least 100 reviews, at the time of writing.
We included a mix of newer releases, innovative products, and under-the-radar favorites to provide a broad selection of top picks for as wide a range of Ryobi buyers as possible. Listed prices were correct at the time of writing and do not account for seasonal promotions or in-store deals.