Beyond Tools: 13 Underrated Ryobi Finds Users Swear By

Every year, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards spotlight a selection of the most innovative tools and accessories that have been recently released. In 2025, the Ryobi One+ 18V Dual Function Lighted Creeper/Seat scooped a win in the automotive category, with judges saying that it "works really well for both automotive work and projects around the garage or workshop." Buyers at Home Depot are similarly impressed, giving the $189 creeper an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 110 reviews, at the time of writing.

The Ryobi 18V Creeper/Seat works by using an 18V One+ battery to power the built-in lights, while the seat/creeper folding mechanism is manually adjusted. That means you can still convert the seat to a creeper and back again, even if you don't have a spare battery to power the lighting system. Ryobi does not include a battery with the tool, so buyers will have to purchase one separately.

One recent Home Depot reviewer called it the "creeper that you never thought you needed," while another noted that "it's been a lifesaver working on my truck." Others say they've used it everyday while working at their job, and multiple reviewers note that it makes a good gift for keen wrenchers.