The $30 Ryobi Clamp Fan Parents Swear By For Strollers

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4" Clamp Fan is a portable fan that measures 6.4x9.8x3 inches and weighs less than a pound. It delivers an airflow of 180 CFM and an air speed of 815 FPM, just enough to keep your baby's personal space cool. You can mount this Ryobi fan on any stroller as long as the handle or frame is 1.5" thick or less. You can also rotate it to any direction you need, thanks to its multi-directional rotating head. At a noise level of just 49 dBA, the fan is at almost the same level as a quiet conversation, which is typically at 50 dBA. According to the World Health Organization, 50 dbA and below has no significant effect on children's hearing.

But the most appealing feature for parents is likely the Ryobi fan's battery life. On low, it will stay on for 13 hours with the 2Ah battery and over 47 hours with the 6Ah battery. If you want to turn the fan up, expect a runtime of roughly 8 hours with the 2Ah and almost 23 hours with the 6Ah. It's important to keep in mind, though, that the bigger the Ah, the heavier the battery becomes. So if you'll go with the higher-capacity battery, that will weigh down the fan.

Besides strollers, you can also use the Ryobi clamp fan practically anywhere. You can clamp it to your work station, the armrest of your chair, and even to gym equipment. Since the Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries have a flat bottom, the fan can even stand on a level surface all on its own.