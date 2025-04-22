How Does Ryobi's New 18V Creeper Seat Work And What Does It Cost?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At this point in Ryobi's almost 100-year history, the brand makes a tool or gadget to suit virtually any need that might arise for those in the DIY sector. Many of those tools are even included among the best-rated devices to bear the Ryobi badge. One device you may not see on many best of Ryobi lists is the 18V One+ Creeper Seat. That's largely because the Lighted Creeper Seat is so new to the Ryobi lineup that it's not yet being sold or shipped to customers.
It's not entirely clear when Ryobi will begin selling and shipping the new 18V Creeper Seat, though some claim the device may hit the market as early as May of 2025. Whenever the creeper seat does become available, it may prove a big seller for Ryobi, as it appears to offer some desirable features for garage-bound gear heads and dedicated home improvement enthusiasts. That's because it functions as both a seat with adjustable heights and as a fold-down creeper that allows mechanics to lay flat and roll under a vehicle when the need arises.
The creeper seat does so via a system of locking hinges that allow the device to easily be secured in an upright position or folded completely flat via a single lever. Likewise, the seat's backrest adjusts to fold completely up or down into a headrest based on the user's needs, giving this device a versatility you don't find in many creepers made by Harbor Freight and other manufacturers.
Here's what you can expect to pay for Ryobi's 18V Creeper Seat
Right about now, you might be asking why, exactly, Ryobi's Creeper Seat combo might need an 18V power source attached to it. No, the device does not require battery power to fold up and down between functions. The battery is there to power a pair of adjustable 800 Lumen light sources designed to bolster visibility when you're working in low-light environments, as is typically the case when you're under a car. It should go without saying that such features only bolster the device's versatility.
We should note, however, that Ryobi does not list an 18V lithium-ion battery among the items included with the creeper seat at the point of purchase. So, you may need to invest a little extra cash for a battery to power those lights, not to mention the required charger. At present, Ryobi 18V 2.0 Ah battery-charger combo is listed for $89.00 through the company's Amazon store. The good news on that front is that, if you already own Ryobi 18V devices, the batteries you use to power them can, in fact, be used to power the lights on the creeper chair.
Regardless of what you do or do not spend on 18V batteries, Ryobi's Lighted Creeper Seat will still set you back more than a few dollars if you're looking to add it to your home garage setup. At the moment, Ryobi is listing the device for $159.00 through its online storefront, where it is tagged as "Coming Soon," and for the time being, the 18V Creeper Seat is not listed through any other outlets.