How Does Ryobi's New 18V Creeper Seat Work And What Does It Cost?

At this point in Ryobi's almost 100-year history, the brand makes a tool or gadget to suit virtually any need that might arise for those in the DIY sector. Many of those tools are even included among the best-rated devices to bear the Ryobi badge. One device you may not see on many best of Ryobi lists is the 18V One+ Creeper Seat. That's largely because the Lighted Creeper Seat is so new to the Ryobi lineup that it's not yet being sold or shipped to customers.

It's not entirely clear when Ryobi will begin selling and shipping the new 18V Creeper Seat, though some claim the device may hit the market as early as May of 2025. Whenever the creeper seat does become available, it may prove a big seller for Ryobi, as it appears to offer some desirable features for garage-bound gear heads and dedicated home improvement enthusiasts. That's because it functions as both a seat with adjustable heights and as a fold-down creeper that allows mechanics to lay flat and roll under a vehicle when the need arises.

The creeper seat does so via a system of locking hinges that allow the device to easily be secured in an upright position or folded completely flat via a single lever. Likewise, the seat's backrest adjusts to fold completely up or down into a headrest based on the user's needs, giving this device a versatility you don't find in many creepers made by Harbor Freight and other manufacturers.

