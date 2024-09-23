Who Makes Harbor Freight's Creepers & How Much Do They Cost?
Since its 1977 founding, family-owned retail chain Harbor Freight Tools has operated with one singular goal: to provide professional builders and DIYers alike with worksite ready tools at a reasonable price. These days, the company offers thousands of products in its online storefront and through its more than 1,500 brick-and-mortar operations. Among those products you'll find a full line of rolling creepers fit for use in any pro or home garage.
A creeper is essentially a small bench with wheels affixed to the bottom, letting users roll under and back out from under cars, trucks, and SUVs with relative ease. You've no doubt seen such devices employed by technicians in a professional garage, and if that's the case, you've likely posited one might be a handy addition to your own. Harbor Freight currently has five models of creeper available online, bearing the brand names Daytona, Pittsburgh Automotive, and Icon, which are listed among the several notable brand names that fall under the company's ownership banner.
Despite such ownership labels, the company's contracting process means it isn't responsible for manufacturing products, leaving that to the brands themselves. However, some U.S. import data would seem to confirm that creepers are among many products from brands under the Harbor Freight shingle manufactured by ITPC International Hardware Company, a fact that could, of course, change based on the brands' needs. The inherent potential for quality control issues in that setup may lead some to think twice about purchasing certain tools from Harbor Freight.
Harbor Freight creepers run a range of reasonable prices
Worries aside, Harbor Freight says the setup cuts out middlemen, letting it keep prices lower than many competitors. As for its creepers, the two Pittsburgh Automotive devices are the lowwest-priced Harbor Freight offers. Pittsburgh's low-profile, 300-pound-capacity model will set you back a reasonable $39.99, comes in four colors, and holds a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from users, despite some complaints that it is cheaply made. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's 250-pound model, with cushioned pads and adjustable headrest, runs $44.99, and boasts 4.4 stars, though several customers questioned its durability.
The lone Daytona offering is listed at $84.99, with a design similar to the adjustable Pittsburgh creeper. However, it is rated higher by users, 4.7 stars, even as durability is also a common complaint. The lowest priced Icon, for $5 more at $89.99, features a 400-pound weight capacity, non-slip foam padding, and metal plates to hold magnetic parts trays. Those features helped it earn a solid 4.7 stars, though some feel the molded PVC frame is uncomfortable.
Icon's 43-inch creeper is the most expensive option at $139.99. But at that price you get a padded bed with neck and lumbar support, a durable steel chassis, and an easy-to-control four-wheel setup. Though it rates 4.6 stars, some reviewers believe the 6-inch wheels make this creeper too tall for use. But given the available options, it seems Harbor Freight has a creeper to suit any gearhead's needs.