Who Makes Harbor Freight's Creepers & How Much Do They Cost?

Since its 1977 founding, family-owned retail chain Harbor Freight Tools has operated with one singular goal: to provide professional builders and DIYers alike with worksite ready tools at a reasonable price. These days, the company offers thousands of products in its online storefront and through its more than 1,500 brick-and-mortar operations. Among those products you'll find a full line of rolling creepers fit for use in any pro or home garage.

A creeper is essentially a small bench with wheels affixed to the bottom, letting users roll under and back out from under cars, trucks, and SUVs with relative ease. You've no doubt seen such devices employed by technicians in a professional garage, and if that's the case, you've likely posited one might be a handy addition to your own. Harbor Freight currently has five models of creeper available online, bearing the brand names Daytona, Pittsburgh Automotive, and Icon, which are listed among the several notable brand names that fall under the company's ownership banner.

Despite such ownership labels, the company's contracting process means it isn't responsible for manufacturing products, leaving that to the brands themselves. However, some U.S. import data would seem to confirm that creepers are among many products from brands under the Harbor Freight shingle manufactured by ITPC International Hardware Company, a fact that could, of course, change based on the brands' needs. The inherent potential for quality control issues in that setup may lead some to think twice about purchasing certain tools from Harbor Freight.

