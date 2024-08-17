How Well Does Ryobi's Area Light Lantern Work? Here's What The User Reviews Say

With more than 300 products currently in its lineup, pro builders and DIYers looking for cordless tools to tackle tough jobs on the home front or the work site will likely find what they need in Ryobi's various One+ lineup. The Japanese tool manufacturer has bolstered the versatility of that lineup by ensuring each of the devices there-in can be powered by the same, shareable 18v Lithium Ion battery packs. To the delight of many Ryobi devotees who tackle their tasks in low-light areas, the One+ lineup now features a few handy, battery-powered area lights and accessories.

Designed to bring rays of light to any darkened area you find yourself working in, Ryobi's easy-to-carry and easy-to-hang LED Area Light is one of several lighting options available in the One+ lineup. At 850 Lumens, it's also one of the brightest lanterns in Ryobi's lineup, a fact that makes it as ideal for tackling jobs in darkened attics and basements as it is for illuminating a campsite. Giving its lighting output alone, Ryobi's 850 Lumen lantern has become the lighting source of choice for the many One+ users who've actively sought it out via the company's online storefront or through its exclusive retailer, The Home Depot.

If you're interested in adding one of these lanterns to your One+ arsenal, reading a few first-hand accounts from real-world users might prove helpful in determining if the lantern will suit your needs. Here's a look what some customers are saying about Ryobi's Area Light Lantern.

