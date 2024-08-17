How Well Does Ryobi's Area Light Lantern Work? Here's What The User Reviews Say
With more than 300 products currently in its lineup, pro builders and DIYers looking for cordless tools to tackle tough jobs on the home front or the work site will likely find what they need in Ryobi's various One+ lineup. The Japanese tool manufacturer has bolstered the versatility of that lineup by ensuring each of the devices there-in can be powered by the same, shareable 18v Lithium Ion battery packs. To the delight of many Ryobi devotees who tackle their tasks in low-light areas, the One+ lineup now features a few handy, battery-powered area lights and accessories.
Designed to bring rays of light to any darkened area you find yourself working in, Ryobi's easy-to-carry and easy-to-hang LED Area Light is one of several lighting options available in the One+ lineup. At 850 Lumens, it's also one of the brightest lanterns in Ryobi's lineup, a fact that makes it as ideal for tackling jobs in darkened attics and basements as it is for illuminating a campsite. Giving its lighting output alone, Ryobi's 850 Lumen lantern has become the lighting source of choice for the many One+ users who've actively sought it out via the company's online storefront or through its exclusive retailer, The Home Depot.
If you're interested in adding one of these lanterns to your One+ arsenal, reading a few first-hand accounts from real-world users might prove helpful in determining if the lantern will suit your needs. Here's a look what some customers are saying about Ryobi's Area Light Lantern.
Users are generally satisfied with the performance of Ryobi's Area Lantern
If you are looking for first-hand accounts about Ryobi's 850 Lumen Area Light Lantern, you'll find plenty scattered between Ryobi's online store, as well as that of The Home Depot, with the sites boasting almost 800 customer reviews between them. The bulk of those reviews are positive, with the lantern holding a 4.9 out of 5-star rating at each of those points of purchase.
For those who are only interested in the numbers, a pair of 4.9 ratings may be enough to seal the proverbial deal when it comes to whether or not the Ryobi area lantern is worth the price. However, those looking for practical data might be more curious what customers are actually saying. As for the reviews, several of the 5-star reviews posted on Ryobi's site and those at The Home Depot page didn't even use the light on a worksite, with many instead claiming the lantern was incredibly handy during a power outage, particularly as the light's USB connecter allows for the charging of mobile devices.
Without getting too detailed, we can confirm that many reviewers who awarded the light 4 or 5 stars speak quite glowingly about its capabilities on the work site. However, there is a minority who've had issues, with one reviewer bemoaning the fact that the light is not water-resistant. Other less-than-positive reviews reported the light drains batteries too quickly, as the lanterns appear to draw current even when powered off. Still others complained that the USB port may also be quick to malfunction. So, you'll want to take those factors into consideration before you buy.