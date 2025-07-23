5 Unnecessary Ryobi Products You Might Want To Buy Anyway

It's easy to kid yourself into believing that some tools are a more necessary addition to your toolbox than they really are. Most DIY enthusiasts have at least one tool they bought thinking that it was going to come in handy all the time, only for it to end up being used once and then sit in storage forever. Ryobi offers a broad range of products covering every application you can think of, from woodworking to home landscaping essentials. This means that it's especially easy for this brand to convince you to buy something you don't need, no matter what your interests might be.

Buyers with a habit of purchasing DIY products they don't need could try to save some cash by buying their tools used, but even then, there are plenty of Ryobi tools that you shouldn't buy secondhand. Ultimately, the best way to keep your purchases in check is to be as realistic as possible about how much you'll use any new product — and then accept that you'll probably end up with some stuff in your cart anyway. And hey, maybe some of that stuff will be useful, even if it isn't essential. These five Ryobi products might not affect your ability to get projects done, but they still promise plenty of functionality for buyers with cash that's burning a hole in their pocket.