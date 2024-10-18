5 Ryobi Products For Any Outdoor Adventure This Fall
With the fall season in full swing, many people are venturing outdoors to take advantage of the crisp mornings, the colorful leaves, and the seasonal outdoor activities such as football tailgating and cool weather camping. Many of these activities can be kicked up a notch with a great gadget or two for entertainment and comfort. In fact, within Ryobi's vast amount of high-tech products are several that would work well for any type of outdoor enthusiast.
Though there are some things to consider before buying Ryobi tools, there's no doubt that they have value for the outdoors. On Ryobi's website, there are even pages dedicated to recreation and tailgating, as well as outdoor landscaping if that's a necessity for you. That said, based on high ratings and reviews, as well as a component of Ryobi's curated list of recreational tools, here are five favorable Ryobi products perfect for any outside adventure this fall season. A more thorough account of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
USB Lithium Bluetooth Charging Speaker Kit
A speaker for music, podcasts, videos, or other sound necessities is a bonus when you have to listen to outdoor noises like the wind, water, and other people conversing. For $100, the Ryobi USB Lithium Bluetooth Charging Speaker Kit is just one option that the company sells. In fact, it has the ability to make over 100+ connections with other Ryobi speakers with Verse technology. This means you can have full surround sound no matter where you're using the speaker.
This speaker is part of Ryobi's USB Lithium tool line, which is the smallest of the battery lines. It comes with a rechargeable 4V battery that can double as a portable charger for a phone or other smaller electronic device. This speaker, though, has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, so it can withstand a dust storm and temporary water immersion. It can stay connected up to 250 feet to the primary sound source, like your phone playing Spotify, and up to 125 feet to a Verse speaker. Furthermore, using only a 2.0 Ah battery, the runtime is decent at six hours, and it is rechargeable while still being able to use the speaker.
USB Lithium Heating Cushion Kit
Heating gadgets for camping or other cold-weather activities are a lifesaver when you're just trying to find a source of warmth. The USB Lithium Heating Cushion Kit costs $70 at Home Depot and has a five-star rating. It comprises a three-inch-thick cushion and a portable USB power source that heats it. This cushion can handle up to 300 pounds and is 15 inches by 15 inches, which is perfect for any camping chair or stadium seating to help keep your seat toasty.
It has three temperature settings, which are marked with colors on the power button. High is red and 150 degrees Fahrenheit, medium is orange and 130 degrees, and white is low and 110 degrees. These temperatures may seem a bit high, but so far, there have been no complaints from users. The fabric is assumed to protect you and other components from burning while keeping the heat. Also, do keep in mind that this cushion is not waterproof, so you'll need to keep it safe if it starts to rain.
18V ONE+ 360 Degree Light
There are several light options in the Ryobi 18V line, but the 18V ONE+ 360 Degree Light is definitely a unique one. It has four light panels that illuminate a full 360-degree area, and each panel can be adjusted upwards to shine the light higher. It comes with the standard brightness modes — high at 3,800 lumens, medium at 2,300 lumens, and low at 1,300 lumens. However, it also has the ability to direct the light direction to only one panel, which helps keep the battery runtime high at 15 hours. The single panel lumens is 800. To put that into perspective, a popular Black Diamond headlamp is around 400 lumens.
For more convenience, there is a top handle for easy carrying capabilities. A small hook folds out of the handle to be able to hang it from tent ceilings or tree limbs for hands-free lighting. Furthermore, the battery inserts at the bottom and acts like a stand for the light, so it can also be placed on a park picnic table or a camping table. In other words, the placement options are endless for this light.
This light is a fairly new product, but with the few reviews it does have, it is holding a five-star rating with rave reviews. The only negative seen throughout is that the panel lights can get hot if left on for hours. You can find this 360-degree light at Home Depot for $100.
18V ONE+ Bug Zapper
Though a chilly fall night isn't typically prone to annoying bugs, especially in the south, there's still the potential of a heat wave that will bring a whole new round of mosquitos. Ryobi sells the 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper at Home Depot for the list price of $90. However, while writing this article, both Home Depot and Ryobi's websites have it on sale for $80 with a cumulative rating of 4.4 out of five stars from over 700 users.
Ryobi's bug zapper has three time limit options (two, four, and six hours) and uses an internal UV light to attract bugs while reaching up to an acre and a half of coverage. It can deliver up to 2,550 volts, which is transmitted on the electric mesh within the gadget's holding. After electrocuting the bugs, they will fall into a removable tray, making clean-up easy. Furthermore, the tool can be used as a lantern with its LED light that has three brightness settings. Though, don't expect too much light. The brightest light is a mere 30 lumens.
In terms of runtime, there wasn't any information on the Home Depot product page. However, according to a review on A Concord Carpenter, the tool runs approximately 7.5-8.5 hours on a fully charged 4.0 Ah battery each time they used the bug zapper. Another reviewer confirmed that a 4.0 Ah battery can run through the whole six-hour option with more juice to spare. Of course, the time range is depending on the conditions and how you are using the gadget. If the LED light is being used as well, it will run the battery out quicker.
18V ONE+ 150 Watt Push Start Power Source and Charger
Whether you need the power to charge your phone or to charge your Ryobi 18V batteries, the 18V ONE+ 150 Watt Push Start Power Source and Charger has you covered on both ends. With a 4.6 out of five-star rating, this gadget comes with a USB wall adapter as well as a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, so you can charge any 18V battery if you have a bigger power supply that can handle the power drain. Additionally, it can take a 12V adapter or a USB-C compatible solar panel for other charging options. Furthermore, this small charger has two USB-A fast charger ports, one USB-C input/outport port, and one 120V A/C outlet.
Because of the different charging options, this little power source would be great to use for many aspects of camping and other outdoor activities outside of charging your phone and laptop. For example, if you need to charge a flashlight or plug in a 120V inflator to inflate your air mattress, it would come in handy. However, it is advised that you look at the watts required to power electronics before plugging them into this tool. Anything over 150 watts will shut down. You can find this Ryobi charger at Home Depot for $80.
How we chose these Ryobi adventure products
These Ryobi products were selected based on high ratings and reviews from users and have a valuable purpose for one or more outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, hunting, or simply sitting in your cozy backyard. We also wanted to select tools that were not too large for easier portability. It is noted that a couple of these tools are very new on the market, so Ryobi's and Home Depot's websites don't have many reviews. However, the reviews that do exist are largely positive, which is a good signal if you are looking for more outdoor gear.
Each product has at least a 4.3 out of five-star rating and can also be considered relatively affordable — the most expensive is still under $100. That said, Ryobi has a vast and innovative line with more products that would be great for camping and other falltime outdoor outings. We would highly encourage you to take a look at other tools in the battery line you're invested in. You may find yourself swimming in a sea of lime-green tools in no time.