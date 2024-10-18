5 Ryobi Products For Any Outdoor Adventure This Fall

Though a chilly fall night isn't typically prone to annoying bugs, especially in the south, there's still the potential of a heat wave that will bring a whole new round of mosquitos. Ryobi sells the 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper at Home Depot for the list price of $90. However, while writing this article, both Home Depot and Ryobi's websites have it on sale for $80 with a cumulative rating of 4.4 out of five stars from over 700 users.

Ryobi's bug zapper has three time limit options (two, four, and six hours) and uses an internal UV light to attract bugs while reaching up to an acre and a half of coverage. It can deliver up to 2,550 volts, which is transmitted on the electric mesh within the gadget's holding. After electrocuting the bugs, they will fall into a removable tray, making clean-up easy. Furthermore, the tool can be used as a lantern with its LED light that has three brightness settings. Though, don't expect too much light. The brightest light is a mere 30 lumens.

In terms of runtime, there wasn't any information on the Home Depot product page. However, according to a review on A Concord Carpenter, the tool runs approximately 7.5-8.5 hours on a fully charged 4.0 Ah battery each time they used the bug zapper. Another reviewer confirmed that a 4.0 Ah battery can run through the whole six-hour option with more juice to spare. Of course, the time range is depending on the conditions and how you are using the gadget. If the LED light is being used as well, it will run the battery out quicker.

