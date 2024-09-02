5 Ryobi Outdoor Tools To Help Around The Home This Fall

Ryobi has pushed itself into the innovation game for outdoor lawn power tools. Just in 2024, the tool company has come out with several tools for your home and yard. With that said, the tools that you use tend to vary as the seasons change. For example, you're not going to use a snow blower in the summer, and you more than likely aren't mowing your yard in the winter.

Advertisement

With fall approaching, studies have shown that dead leaves can be better for your soil — however, if your yard becomes covered in wet leaves, it could cause more weeds to show up in the spring and even kill your grass. With that said, Ryobi has a few tools that will come in handy when dealing with leaves and more. Based on a variety of user comments and ratings, along with professional reviews from reputable publications, here are five Ryobi outdoor tools to assist you with your fall chores around the home. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.