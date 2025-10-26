7 Handy Ways To Use A Multimeter Around The Home And Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One tool you'll find stashed in all the best electrician's tool backpacks is a multimeter. Most modern multimeters are of the digital variety, powered by some type of internal battery and equipped with a display you can read the results on. The simple, often more affordable multimeter option is an analog multimeter, which doesn't require batteries to operate, but is known to be somewhat less accurate than digital alternatives.

You don't need to be an electrician or a mechanic to reap the rewards of owning a multimeter. It's a simple tool to learn how to use, thanks to a plethora of online guides and video tutorials, and it can save homeowners both time and money. Multimeters can rescue batteries or light bulbs you thought were destined for the trash and help uncover a minor issue in a major appliance before you carve out time and money for an electrician to check it out.

If you're still shopping for a high-quality multimeter, check out our ranking of the most popular multimeter brands. Or, if you already have a multimeter in your tool kit, read on to see how you can get the most use out of it around your home and garage.