Almost Every House Has This Appliance, And It's Using More Energy Than You Think

Over the years, researchers have also tested the current-gen dryers, studied their engineering, and made recommendations to boost their efficiency. The folks over at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which runs under the aegis of the Energy Department and experiments with everything from EV wireless charging to advanced materials and computing, released a report on conventional clothes dryers in 2017 and also recommended steps to reduce their energy uptake as well as their emission footprint. The report notes that manufacturers should optimize the design of the heat exchanger and compressor, and avoid using active heat rejection systems in dryers. Doing so would yield performance as well as cost-related benefits.

"The manufacturing cost premium relative to conventional dryers was reduced by half," the report concludes following rigorous testing in their lab. The energy uptake of dryers is already a worrisome situation for households struggling with inflated bills, but there are a few other aspects that have concerned scientists for years. A lone dryer produces and dumps a staggering 120 million microfibers, according to estimates by experts at the University of Hong Kong.

Additionally, the sheer amount of power they suck from the energy grid each year, that power generation is also linked with the emission of 27 million tons of carbon dioxide. The solution? Go natural with line drying. Experts at the University of Michigan say that if we go all in with line drying, households can end up saving over $2,100 in energy costs, while also cutting down on the climate-devastating carbon dioxide emissions by 3 tons per home. On the more practical side, you can take a hybrid approach and still save a significant amount of money and cut down on harmful emissions.