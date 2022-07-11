These Scientists Believe They've Discovered How To Reverse Climate Change

A team of scientists from MIT believes they've discovered a way to not just pause the devastating effects of climate change but reverse the process entirely. The United Nations describes climate change as "long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns" and acknowledges multiple factors can contribute to the phenomenon. Some of these contributors are natural, such as volcanic eruptions and the position of the Earth relative to the sun. However, the main concern is the effect humans are having on global temperatures.

Since the industrial revolution took off in the 19th century, humanity has been burning large amounts of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas. Fossil fuels don't burn clean; a number of gases are given off in the process, and some of these have the potential to blanket the Earth and trap heat — these are known as "greenhouse gases." Carbon dioxide and methane are the two main greenhouse gases we currently emit. Practices like deforestation and the use of landfills also exacerbate the problem.

The Earth seems to be more than 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was just over a century ago, with the past year being the hottest globally on record. This may not seem like a lot, but scientists say we are already seeing the effects. Droughts, extreme weather, large forest fires, and rising sea levels are just some of the consequences linked to climate change. Globally, a number of communities have had to relocate. The UN expects the number of climate refugees to increase sharply over the coming decades as areas of the planet become borderline uninhabitable. However, there is hope: it is believed that we can avoid the worst consequences of global warming if temperature rises are kept under 1.5 degrees Celsius ... and plans are in place to do just that.