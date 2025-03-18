Milwaukee Vs. DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Tire Inflator? (According To Users)

A typical visit to your local Home Depot store yields not just a host of different tools, but a lot of the same kind of tool from different brands. Considering each brand has its own battery and charging ecosystem — not to mention potentially differing price points — it can be difficult to make a quick decision whether you're shopping in person or online. Thankfully, you're not all on your own these days; it's for this exact reason that we have user reviews posted to Home Depot's online storefront, gathered from brand websites and Home Depot shoppers.

Let's say, for example, you're looking to get a portable inflator for the purpose of keeping your car or truck tires topped up. We've already guided you to some top-rated tire inflators, but two that didn't make that list were the Milwaukee M18 Tire Inflator and the DeWalt 20V MAX Inflator. Both of these products are available for purchase at Home Depot, and both brands made the top five in our ranking of the best power tool makers. These two inflators earned praise from buyers, but which one is the one for you? That can depend on a variety of factors — including pricing and use case — but for the sake of science, let's see if we can narrow it down.