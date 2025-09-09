What Is A Class C Fire Extinguisher Used For? (And How To Know What Class Yours Is)

Fire can erupt rapidly and unexpectedly. Then, it can spread ravenously. This means it is important to act quickly to put out a fire, but the way that you approach this will be different depending on what kind of fire you are dealing with. An electrical fire, for instance, should be approached differently than a fire that breaks out on wood or a kitchen fire.

Many people's first instinct may be to try dumping water on a fire, but this is the very last thing you'd want to do with an electrical fire. That's because attempting to douse an electrical fire in this manner could shock you, make the fire grow, or both. Fortunately, there is an appropriate way to tackle this unique threat, and it involves a specific class of fire extinguisher.

A Class C extinguisher is designed to tackle electrical fires. Because most types of water conduct electricity well, a fire extinguisher that dispensed only water could exacerbate the issue. Some extinguishers, including Class A ones, are water-based and are designed to handle fires on materials like wood or cloth. In contrast, Class C extinguishers use dry powder, often made of carbon dioxide, to put out electrical fires. This is one type of fire extinguisher you might consider keeping in your car due to the risk of electrical fires.