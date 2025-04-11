Fire Extinguisher For Cars: Do You Need One, And Which Type Is Best?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fire extinguishers are not mandatory for private vehicles in the U.S, though car fires are more common than many think. Between 2018 and 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to a yearly average of 215,096 vehicular fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association – 16% of the 1.4 million total fires reported during those years.

Car fires commonly occur on the highway and most start in the engine bay, the wheels, or the running gear — that is, parts such as the suspension and brakes. Fires that start around the fuel tank or fuel line are, surprisingly, less common. Car fires are typically caused by mechanical and electrical issues, as well as crashes. Electric cars' lithium batteries are also at risk of catching fire, and in gas-powered cars, engine oil can catch fire if there's a leak or spill.

In any case, having a fire extinguisher on hand can help prevent a small vehicular fire from escalating into a dangerous, costly mess. That's why motor sports organizations require race cars to have fire extinguishers, and safety regulations say commercial trucks and buses must carry them. But even for regular drivers, having a fire extinguisher provides a way to handle emergencies. So drivers who frequently travel long distances or through remote areas should consider having a fire extinguisher in their car. Emergency responses in these locations are usually delayed, so car owners should be the first to take action when fires arise.

