Can Engine Oil Catch Fire If There's A Leak Or Spill?

Engine oil (or motor oil, whichever term you prefer to use) is an essential substance when it comes to keeping an engine running smoothly. Your engine's oil will start to run down over time, however, and will eventually need to be replaced with a fresh batch.

Thing is, there are a lot of steps to replacing an engine's oil (and maintaining the machinery). Sometimes things can go wrong, or steps may be forgotten in the process. Engine components can also get worn out. Whatever the cause may be, there's a much less than zero chance that, at some point in a vehicle's life, engine oil may end up getting spilled on the engine or start leaking.

Oil leaks aren't a good thing on the best of days because they can result in the lifeblood (i.e. very important lubricant) of the engine running low much faster than normal — and running an engine with old, low, or no oil is a very bad idea. But beyond the longer term risks, having a bunch of combustible liquid running rampant across the surface of an engine could also be a potential fire hazard, right? In the simplest terms, yes, as noted by Valvoine leaking or spilled engine oil can start a fire if it gets hot enough. The thing is, it's kind of a Schrödinger's fire hazard rather than a guaranteed catastrophe.