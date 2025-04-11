Why Are Fire Trucks Red?

Undoubtedly, red-colored fire trucks are easily recognizable even from long distances, but the color is not the brightest in low-lighting conditions, as Stephen Solomon, an optometrist, found in his research. He found that the lime-yellow color is more visible than any other color in low-lighting conditions. His research also concluded that red-colored fire trucks were involved in more intersection accidents compared to lime-yellow rigs.

This wasn't the first time such a report regarding the greater visibility of lime-yellow in dim lighting came to everyone's attention. In 1965, the Lanchester College of Technology and Coventry Fire Brigade found in their research that the lime-yellow color was more visible at night and inclement weather.

All these reports were taken seriously by many fire departments and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which suggested fire departments paint their emergency vehicles lime-green or other greenish-yellow. The color shift wasn't just limited to the United States. Many other countries, including Great Britain, started repainting their fire trucks lime-yellow. However, there are still departments that continue to use the red fire trucks, but they need to make sure that their vehicles at least have bright yellow reflective strippings. The combination of red and yellow colors ensures their vehicles are easily visible during both day and nighttime.

Interestingly, fire trucks nowadays are not only limited to red and yellow colors. For instance, some fire trucks are painted white, whereas others are painted green. Despite the color, all fire trucks ultimately serve the same purpose — fight fire.