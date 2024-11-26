Who Was Henry Ford? The Man Behind America's First Major Automotive Giant

Henry Ford didn't create the automobile, but he's often credited with helping to shape the 20th century by making it more widely accessible. Modern car production would likely not exist as it is today without Ford, a businessman and innovator who started off in an ordinary life but became known for extraordinary thinking.

"He was one of these people who didn't take a job because he knew how to do it," said Bob Casey, retired curator of transportation at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. "He often took jobs because he didn't know how to do them, and they were opportunities to learn. It's a very gutsy way to learn."

How exactly did Ford go from tinkering in a machine shop to founding the Ford Motor Company? Here's a closer look at who exactly Henry Ford was and what he did that made such a massive impact on both production and life in the United States.