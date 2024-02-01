Everything Ford Fans Should Know About The Model A

Ford produced about 15 million Model Ts in the 19 years between 1908 and mid-1927 before introducing the upscaled Model A to the world on December 2, 1927. It took several months to switch tooling from the Model T to production of the Model A at the Rogue, Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, factory.

If it seems odd that the Model A came after the Model T in Ford's automobile naming timeline, there's a good explanation. According to the corporate history archives, Henry Ford wanted to "wipe the slate clean and start all over with the Model A." Ford produced an earlier Model A from 1903 to 1904, but it was an open-air carriage easily distinguishable from the newer version.

While the Model T shared some similarities with its successor on the surface, such as its four-cylinder flathead engine, the Model A followed through with Ford's vision for a fresh start. The curvacious Model A is taller, wider, and longer than the Model T and features front and rear service brakes, chrome bumpers, a safety-glass windshield, and hydraulic shock absorbers.

The Model A's powertrain also vastly improved upon the Model T's, delivering twice as much horsepower and improving fuel economy. Instead of the 177-cubic-inch engine, the Model A featured a 200.5-cubic-inch flathead four-cylinder with 40 horsepower. The upgraded sliding-gear transmission added an additional gear for a total of three forward gears plus reverse. The improvements in Model A allowed it to reach a top speed of 65 mph.