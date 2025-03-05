The Reason Why School Buses Are Yellow

The science behind colors is fascinating, and it is the unique way they interact with our eyes and the environment that decides how to best apply them. Take, for example, the traffic lights, or danger signs, which are red in color. It's a deliberate choice because the wavelength of red color is the highest in the color spectrum, and as a result, it scatters the least. Therefore, it is clearly visible, even from a distance or foggy atmosphere. A similar visibility is applied to school buses, which are coated in a signature yellow color.

The specific name of this shade is National School Bus Glossy Yellow. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, roughly half a million buses carry children to schools on a daily basis. They are deemed safer than an average car owing to the stringent safety measures put in place. A part of it can be attributed to their looks, which guarantees them an added dash of cautionary priority on roads.

Giving them a standardized yellow coat of paint across the country (and in many other regions of the world) helps achieve that effect. The yellow shade, which is also referred to as National School Bus Chrome, has almost become synonymous with schools, in the same vein that red shines on a Ferrari, the jet black shade of hulking government agency cars, or even a rare yellow Boss 302 Laguna Seca. So, how was the color yellow adopted for school buses, and what's the science behind it? Let's break it down.

