How To Remove Scratches From A Black Car: 3 Proven Methods

There are many videos and guides online that can tell you how to remove scratches from your car using home remedies and other unorthodox methods. A few of these would be good if you're in a pinch and want to clear up minor scratches on your car but don't have much time or money for repairs that require expensive products.

But if you really want to remove that scratch from your ride properly, you need to do it with the proper tools and equipment. Scratches have been around ever since the first modern car hit the streets, so there are many proven methods that you can use to clean up minor damage on body paint.

Aside from the actual wax, rubbing compound, or paint you will need to remove the scratch or scratches on your car, you also need to invest in some other incidentals. These may include car wash soap, microfiber cloth, car polish, and 1000- and 2000-grit sandpaper. So, let's check out these three proven methods for removing scratches from your black car. Remember that these methods will vary depending on the damage on your paint. The first method is for the lightest of scratches limited to the clear coat, while the last method is best for damage that goes through the primer coat (or even up to the metal or plastic surface of the car's actual body).