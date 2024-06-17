Why 2024 Will Be The Year Of The 'EV U-Turn,' According To This Expert

Electric vehicle sales have surged in recent years, with more than 1.6 million sold in 2023 worldwide, according to Market Watch. That was up 60% from the year before, and internal combustion vehicles are scheduled for bans in the European Union and 12 of the U.S. states by 2035. SlashGear has already chronicled some issues blocking the way to widespread acceptance of EVs, including insufficient charging infrastructure and high prices.

Even dealerships lack enough charging stations to keep their fleets charged, and as EVs become more common, the lack of on-the-road fast chargers will become more of an issue. One industry expert pointed out another set of infrastructure-related issues that could reverse the uptick in EV sales as soon as this year. Dr. Laine Mears, the Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University's International Center for Automotive Research, told SlashGear he considers the lack of green recharging stations to be an impediment to EV adoption. "It will take time for the market to transition to more sustainable power," Dr. Mears said. "This will need to be driven by infrastructure investment, transitional technologies, and attitude change — all things that may take a lot longer than expected."