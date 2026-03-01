The Pros And Cons Of Using A Smart Garage Door Opener
Everywhere around us, technology is changing, and rapidly too. The AI boom might be what comes to your mind as you read this, but that's not the only area we're seeing drastic changes; it's part of an overarching, growing trend to make everything we interact with in our day-to-day lives as intelligent as possible.
One such niche is that of smart garage door openers. Nobody wants to operate a garage door manually. Imagine having to physically leave the comfort of your car and push the door open every time you came home — it's almost like entering a time machine to the age of dinosaurs. That's what necessitated the advent of electric garage openers in the 1920s, and their mass adoption in the 1950s. Technology has come a long way since then, and there are various ways for you to customize your garage opener to suit your needs.
So, you may wonder, what exactly separates a smart garage door opener from the functional tools that are already widespread? Well, it comes down to proximity – you can operate the smart opener from anywhere since it uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as the case may be. If that's up your alley, we have a list of the best Wi-Fi connected garage door openers. As you can imagine, using this technology has its pros and cons, so we'll get into them.
Pro: Smart home compliance
It's 2026, and that means you've probably heard of the concept of smart homes, whether in passing or in detail. It's essentially the automation of parts of your home with technology, going beyond traditional security cameras or alarm systems. You can make your day-to-day life easier by delegating routine tasks to machines through robot vacuums for cleaning or smart speakers to both play music and serve as a command center for other devices. If you're looking for ideas what new gadgets to add to make your home smarter, SlashGear has you covered.
A smart garage door opener could be a welcome addition to an ecosystem of appliances that are improving homeowners' quality of life. The voice-activated control on software like Alexa can extend to cover a smart garage door opener. That means you could speak out loud to control your garage door without pressing any buttons. Picture a scenario where you're picking up a particularly heavy package delivery, and you're huffing and puffing to get it inside your garage for setup. Instead of having your remote physically on hand or having to walk over to a control to tap a button, you could save energy by talking to your home's voice AI.
This example is probably the most straightforward use cases of the technology. However, there are more.
Pro: Smartphone app control removes location constraints
Ever left home and had to drive back to double-check whether you locked your garage door? Or, even worse, gotten that sinking feeling in your chest when you're already out and about during the day? Most regular remote-controlled openers top out somewhere between 50 and 150 feet. That's not going to help you when your commute has taken you the better part of an hour away from home, and now all you can worry about is how safe your stuff is.
Smart garage door openers eliminate this problem with their complementary apps and built-in Wi-Fi capabilities — all you need to do is tap a few buttons on your phone, and boom, your door's securely closed. That's not the only application for this technology, either; you can also use the remote operation to keep your package deliveries safe. According to The Independent, nearly 250,000 packages are stolen every single day in the U.S. That's a scary number, and you'd probably prefer your packages to be secure in your garage instead of lying prone on your porch.
With smart garage door openers, you could leave specific instructions for your delivery driver to drop off your package inside your garage. Amazon already offers this service with its In-Garage Delivery for an extra $1.99, but it's an application worth exploring.
Pro: Improved security via realtime monitoring with cameras or sensors
When it comes to securing your garage, you should take more measures than simply ensuring the door is closed. That's akin to relying on locks alone for your entire security system, and when have locks ever really stopped anybody? You need some mechanisms that should further deter threats or warn you if anything untoward is happening near your property.
That's the advantage smart garage door openers give you: the chance to integrate other security systems to work as one cohesive unit. For instance, the MyQ brand is integrated with Ring — complete with its complementary security and camera systems. That means you can use Ring to check your garage door's open/close status, along with the regular base protections the software brings to your home.
Additionally, you could use smart garage door openers in conjunction with devices such as smoke detectors and sensors to take your security game to the next level. Products like the Skylink Nova claim to automatically open garage doors when they detect a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm chime. In theory, that should reduce the risk of smoke poisoning in the case of an emergency, and that's always a plus for any technology. If you're looking for other gadgets to further upgrade your home security, we have some ideas for you to consider.
Pro: Enhanced accessibility through multi-user access
This one comes in especially handy for multi-person households. If everyone in the family drives and you use a remote-controlled garage entry system, you're going to need more than one remote. Given that two-packs of garage remote controls can cost as high as $15.99 a pop on Amazon, it would be prudent for you to find a solution that reduces your budget demands if the whole family needs access. That's another area smart garage door openers have a leg up — accessibility is just a click away.
MyQ, for instance, allows up to 16 users on a single account, albeit with differing permissions depending on user type. There are two owners/co-owners with access to all devices on the app; they basically set the schedules and manage other users. Regular household users have as many as 13 slots; this permission type allows them to operate the garage doors normally once their MyQ apps are set up and invitations accepted.
There's also a provision for quick pass access, which is perfect for temporary visitors like delivery drivers or cleaners. All in all, the ease of simply operating an app as opposed to physically purchasing key fobs for everyone who needs access is much neater. You'll notice this doubly when you're not even physically present and your household can still operate as normal without any hitches.
Con: Technological malfunctions
We know all too well about the shortcomings of technology. It may make our daily lives easier, but we're bound to run into some problems along the way. Smart garage door openers are no exception — they're reliant on cloud servers and app-based controls, both of which can be susceptible to outages and malfunctions.
It's a high-profile problem in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, although it's relatively new, and thankfully, infrequent. We don't have to go too far back in time for an illustration, though. The infamous 15-hour AWS outage in October last year, for instance, left thousands of users unable to sleep on their costly smart beds. In fact, some found themselves rudely awoken because their beds suddenly locked in an upright incline. The same risk goes for smart garage door openers — a user once reported to The New York Times that his garage door was left open overnight. Chatter on platforms like Reddit also reveals similar experiences.
The manufacturing company might proffer plenty of probable causes to deflect blame from itself, blocked sensors and weak Wi-Fi connectivity chief among them, but it doesn't change the fact that such vulnerabilities can happen. And, when they do, how safe are the goods in your garage that you're trying to protect? Granted, there's always the trusty last resort of manual override (if the provider supports it), but it's a real risk factor that buyers would do well to consider.
Con: Hacking concerns
We live in a technological age where hacking isn't only orchestrated by human beings – Artificial Intelligence agents can now be harnessed to perform some nefarious tasks. Even before we reached this point of semi-autonomous piracy, our gadgets were always at risk of being hijacked by an interested party with enough time on their hands. That risk is amplified today, and smart garage door openers are just as prone as any other device out there.
We're not speaking in strict hypotheticals either. In March 2023, security researcher Sam Sabetan identified a vulnerability that left Nexx, a popular smart garage door opener, exposed to attacks from anywhere in the world. The nature of this workflow was rather simple, which is doubly terrifying. Nexx's individual devices send data to the company's server, and through a bit of digging and reverse-engineering, the researcher found that he could access private information of 558 other devices in under an hour of work.
It's unclear whether other providers are equally vulnerable to this threat, but it's a real cause for concern. All it takes is a character with a little bit of interest in what you have hidden behind your garage doors, with some technical know-how, to put your stuff in jeopardy. Of course, you could take other precautions to buff up your security — you should use alarms liberally to deter overly curious parties.
Con: Potential false sense of security
Building on some of the points made earlier, just because you have a smart garage door opener doesn't mean you're invincible from nefarious characters. From alarm systems to cameras and the like serving as sentinel, all those fancy gadgets could give too much confidence in your home's security. You'd do well to remember that a determined thief won't necessarily be put off by any of that.
We'll use Ring as a case study; According to a 2023 Politico report, more than 10 million Americans use the surveillance camera infrastructure to secure their homes. Ring claimed to cut neighborhood burglaries in half in select states, but there's no substantive evidence backing up the claim. In fact, according to findings from the Centre for Research and Evidence on Security Threats, something like a smart doorbell can signal affluence and actually make you a more likely target for burglary.
Following this logical trail, if any untoward characters notice you're invested in automated technology like smart garage door openers, you and your goods are not entirely safe. So, if you have it at the back of your mind that all your security concerns will be solved with the click of a few buttons on a smart garage door opener, or with any of the other devices commonly used with it, you'd be wrong. Anyone who decides your home is worth getting into will likely find a way to hack your garage door, or even force it open. Don't get complacent.