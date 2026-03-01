The Pros And Cons Of Using A Smart Garage Door Opener

Everywhere around us, technology is changing, and rapidly too. The AI boom might be what comes to your mind as you read this, but that's not the only area we're seeing drastic changes; it's part of an overarching, growing trend to make everything we interact with in our day-to-day lives as intelligent as possible.

One such niche is that of smart garage door openers. Nobody wants to operate a garage door manually. Imagine having to physically leave the comfort of your car and push the door open every time you came home — it's almost like entering a time machine to the age of dinosaurs. That's what necessitated the advent of electric garage openers in the 1920s, and their mass adoption in the 1950s. Technology has come a long way since then, and there are various ways for you to customize your garage opener to suit your needs.

So, you may wonder, what exactly separates a smart garage door opener from the functional tools that are already widespread? Well, it comes down to proximity – you can operate the smart opener from anywhere since it uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as the case may be. If that's up your alley, we have a list of the best Wi-Fi connected garage door openers. As you can imagine, using this technology has its pros and cons, so we'll get into them.