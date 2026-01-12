14 Smart Home Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home gadgets and appliances aren't new to anybody. Smart lights, switches, and displays have been around for years, helping millions of people around the world automate different parts of their homes. While traditional smart home devices like security cameras, smart plugs, and smart speakers are popular, there are some lesser-known gadgets that can make your life easier by residing in different parts of your home. From self-cleaning pet litter boxes to robot vacuums with extendable arms to alarm clocks that are sure to get you out of your bed, we've curated a list of unique smart home gadgets that you've probably never heard of before.

If you're all about saving time on chores with smart home devices — and you like having the best of cutting-edge technology at your disposal — you're absolutely going to love these devices. Apart from the fact that these gadgets are unique, they perform functions that you may have never imagined were possible using a smart home device. For instance, who knew that the shower head in your bathroom could play your favorite music, or that you could change the tint of the window on your door with the press of a button? If that sounds interesting, you're probably going to end up with a lighter wallet by the end of this list.