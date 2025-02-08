6 Of The Highest-Rated Digital Photo Frames You Can Find On Amazon

Unlike other options on this list, Skylight Frames has touchscreen navigation, wherein you can change the photo, as well as zoom in to get a better look. Out of the box, it comes with a magnetic kickstand that you can use to display your photos in either landscape or portrait. Skylight also has a free app, but you do have the option to send photos to your frame through email instead.

One great thing about the Skylight Frame is how it can easily be set up for gifting purposes. For example, instead of sending an empty frame to your not-so-tech-savvy family members, you can use Skylight's Gift Mode to pre-load it with images before the box is even opened. And if you need help, they have on-call support that can walk you through the product's features and how best to utilize them.

If you want a Skylight Frame for your home, you can expect to spend anywhere from $149.99 to $299.99. So far, over 23,000 people have given the different Skylight Frame variants around 4.7 stars on average. Apart from manufacturing digital photo displays, Skylight is also known for its Skylight Calendar, which family members, friend groups, or housemates can use to keep track of each other's schedules. If that's not within your budget, we've also listed a ton of calendar display alternatives that you should consider.

