6 Of The Highest-Rated Digital Photo Frames You Can Find On Amazon
Ever since photographs were invented, they've played a huge role in preserving our personal and collective experiences. However, printing physical photos isn't exactly affordable, especially if you're the type to want to keep switching them out. Although we've mentioned gadgets like the Canon Selphy CP1500 that let you print photos at home, there's only a maximum number of frames that you can hang in your home. Not to mention, not everyone is a big fan of using group chats or social media, so it's not always easy to keep track of friends and family who prefer staying low-key and don't believe in posting publicly.
Thankfully, if you love the experience of memory keeping but prefer to stay private, you do have one more option — digital photo frames. These days, there are tons of digital photo frames in the market with a wide range of internal storage capacities and features, especially on Amazon. To help you decide, we've narrowed down some popular options on the platform that have solid ratings from at least six thousand people. If you want to know what else we considered, head on over to the end of the article for our methodology. But if you're itching to add something to your Amazon cart already, you can keep on reading.
Skylight Frame
Unlike other options on this list, Skylight Frames has touchscreen navigation, wherein you can change the photo, as well as zoom in to get a better look. Out of the box, it comes with a magnetic kickstand that you can use to display your photos in either landscape or portrait. Skylight also has a free app, but you do have the option to send photos to your frame through email instead.
One great thing about the Skylight Frame is how it can easily be set up for gifting purposes. For example, instead of sending an empty frame to your not-so-tech-savvy family members, you can use Skylight's Gift Mode to pre-load it with images before the box is even opened. And if you need help, they have on-call support that can walk you through the product's features and how best to utilize them.
If you want a Skylight Frame for your home, you can expect to spend anywhere from $149.99 to $299.99. So far, over 23,000 people have given the different Skylight Frame variants around 4.7 stars on average. Apart from manufacturing digital photo displays, Skylight is also known for its Skylight Calendar, which family members, friend groups, or housemates can use to keep track of each other's schedules. If that's not within your budget, we've also listed a ton of calendar display alternatives that you should consider.
Aura Digital Picture Frame
For families who love taking photos, the Aura Digital Picture Frame has a lot to offer. One of the key things that make this digital photo frame different is that it also comes with free, unlimited storage on its accompanying iOS/Android app. Since it works with Wi-Fi, you and your loved ones can add photos remotely and even send images through your phone's camera roll. On the frame itself, there is an interactive touch bar, auto on/off features with sensors, and a built-in speaker. Depending on the size, prices for Aura digital frames range from $149 to $299, so there's bound to be one in your budget. It sells frames with 9", 10.1", and 15" displays, and there are also different colored frames, as well as versions with matting or not.
On Amazon, more than 15,000 people have given this digital photo frame an impressive 4.7 stars, which makes it one of the best-reviewed items on this list. In fact, several people have praised how it automatically adjusts to the room brightness and the ability to play sounds. In 2024, different variants of the Aura products also made our list of some of the best digital picture frames in the market. Although if you're looking for a set of good quality speakers that can hold just one photo, Samsung's Music Frame might suit your needs a bit better.
Nixplay Digital Picture Frame
In a world where deepfake AI is becoming increasingly common, it's unsurprising that many parents are becoming increasingly sensitive about sharing images of their children online. While there are things you can do when someone deepfakes your photos, you can help avoid it by being careful where you upload them and choosing devices that are developed with privacy in mind, like the Nixplay digital frames. Earning itself an average of 4.7 stars from 23,000 reviewers, the Nixplay digital picture frames set themselves apart in three key ways: privacy-focused storage, casting features, and smart centering.
With prices that start at $139.99, Nixplay gives its digital frame users some added peace of mind with its US-based servers that are also CCPA and GDPR-compliant and allows users to easily cast their photos to smart TVs. Nixplay also solves a common problem among digital frames, wherein photos saved in unique dimensions get cut in odd ways. To avoid this, Nixplay digital frames use artificial intelligence to make sure that each photo is displayed as optimally as possible. However, if you do want to opt out of using it for personal photos or videos, the Nixplay digital frames are also part of our top picks for displaying digital artwork.
Frameo Digital Photo Frame
With sizes from 10.1" to 21.5", the Frameo Digital Photo Frame comes in several designs that can fit a variety of budgets. Apart from simply displaying photos, Frameo lets you display useful information, like the time, weather, or even captions for the photos. This means you can add sweet messages (or some additional context) under your photos for your friends or family to read. Additionally, the touch screen lets you make changes to the images, such as changing the brightness, zooming, or even hiding images. Using its accompanying app, you can easily send photos in a variety of image formats and videos up to 15 seconds in length to your frame. For people who absolutely cannot choose which photos to share, one of the most useful things about Frameo frames is that it's possible to expand the base internal storage via microSD cards.
With relatively cheap entry-level models, you can get the standard 10.1" Frameo Digital Photo Frame for just under $70. For this size, you can even get a two pack bundle for just $119. Alternatively, the larger frames, like the 64GB 21.5" version can run up to $279. Plus, you get several options in terms of the frame designs, with one even having a mood-setting LED light. So far, more than 8,000 people have given Frameo frames an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon. The retail giant also shares that it has significantly fewer returns than other items in the same category.
Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame
If you've been wanting a digital frame but don't have a huge budget, the Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame is the most affordable option on this list. Priced at $49.99, the 10.1" version of this digital picture frame has a built-in internal storage of 16GB, but bigger frame variants will have larger internal capacity that can go up to 64GB. Plus, there are options to expand and store thousands of photos, which can be more than enough for the average family. Should you belong to a family of non-tech savvy people or just people who hate downloading an app for everything, there are also other ways you can add photos to the Dragon Touch frames, like email, TF card, and USB drive.
For people who want more variety, there are several frame designs that have borders in different thicknesses. Available in black, brown, wood, and white wood colors, you can also get it in different sizes (10.1", 15.6", 16.7", and 19"). However, it's important to note that some models, like the 19" version, do not have a touchscreen feature and only offer a remote control. That said, in general, more than ten thousand people have collectively given the Dragon Touch frames an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Among the things they liked the most were the vibrant colors and being able to configure the slideshow to show things in their preferred order or even randomly.
AEEZO Digital Picture Frame
Similar to the Nixplay frames, AEEZO frames also meet GDPR and CCPA compliance for security, but are around half the price. Because of this, it is a preferable option for families that are sensitive about where their images are stored, even at a budget. Priced at $69.99, the AEEZO 10.1" Digital Picture Frame is available in two colors: black and white. Through the AiMOR app, you can send both photos and videos to the AEEZO digital frame through Wi-Fi. On average, it shares that its frames can hold around forty thousand photos in its 32GB built-in memory, but this might vary depending on the image quality and size of your uploads.
On Amazon, over 6,000 buyers have praised the AEEZO digital picture frames, with some sharing that one of the best features is how you can easily let family members share photos. In fact, the manufacturer claims that you can connect an unlimited number of users per frame via the app, which makes it a cool way for everyone to update elderly family members remotely. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, it's unsurprising that many people find that it's an ideal gift for birthdays and weddings. Plus, before it even reaches your home, AEEZO mentions that all frames undergo hundreds of testing hours, and if you're still on the fence, it also offers everything from a one-year limited warranty to lifetime support.
How we choose these digital frames
To make this list, we rounded up some of the top-rated digital photo frames found on Amazon that have been rated at least four stars or more by over six thousand people. Apart from this, we also noted things like storage capacity, upload methods, and warranty coverages. Additionally, we considered items that Amazon has tagged as frequently kept or not frequently returned items. We also looked into the lowest reviews to check if there are any known safety issues among the chief complaints of its buyers.
In the past, digital frames have been a target of hidden viruses, so it's unsurprising that some people are hesitant to give one access to their photos. After all, our photos can store critical information about us, such as where we live, whether we are home, and the faces of our young family members. Because of this, we made sure to avoid any digital frames linked to similar issues and listed digital frame options that don't necessarily need an app to upload photos, have servers in countries with stricter regulations, or have met GDPR and CCPA standards. Lastly, we choose frames that are priced from $49.99 to a little under $300, so you'll have options that fit a wide range of budgets. But, if none of the options on this list work for you, we do have a nice guide for how to repurpose your old tablet into a digital frame that you should check out.