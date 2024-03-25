5 Of The Best Digital Picture Frames In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to smartphone cameras, most of us have more photos than we can keep track of. While cloud services like iCloud and Google Photos make it easy to back up and organize your entire collection, there are many photos that get buried in albums and folders and are rarely looked at.

That's where a digital picture frame can be a real winner. Older digital frames cycle through photos stored on an SD card, but modern ones connect to Wi-Fi, making it easy to upload photos through an app.

Digital picture frames also make a great gift, particularly for older relatives. Some frames even let you share specific photos with family members. For example, you can email photos of your graduation ceremony to your grandparents' digital frame.

You can always repurpose your old tablet into a digital picture frame or even make your own Raspberry Pi digital frame, but if you want something that's easy to set up, we've rounded up some of the best options you can buy in 2024. All the products in this list have been tested and recommended by established tech publications, including SlashGear. A more in-depth explanation of our selection process can be found at the end of this article.