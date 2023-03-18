How To Repurpose Your Old Tablet Into A Digital Picture Frame

Nothing makes your living space look homier than your personal photos. Whether they're hung on the wall, or set out on your living room table, they surely add a touch of warmth and coziness to your house. Plus, they're great reminders of your fondest memories with your loved ones. However, picking the best photos to show off can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you have limited space. You want to display all 100 of your travel photos, but your coffee table can only fit a few.

Thankfully, there's a solution to that. A digital picture frame lets you display as many photos as you want without taking up too much space and adding clutter to your home. The best part is that you don't need to break the bank just to get a fancy digital frame. If you have an old tablet collecting dust in your drawer, you can easily transform it into a digital picture frame yourself.