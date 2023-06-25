What To Do If You're Connected To Wi-Fi But Have No Internet Access

Besides restarting the router and modem, restarting the device that is having trouble connecting to the internet may fix a potential issue. Simply turning off a smartphone, computer, console, or streaming device like a Roku may allow the particular device to right itself, but again, this should be one of the earliest steps in your attempt to correct an internet issue. Similarly, disabling the Wi-Fi option temporarily might also solve certain connectivity issues. These three options involving momentarily shutting off or restarting are easy solutions that should work with minor internet problems.

In addition, sometimes, the modem and router's location can impact Wi-Fi connections, which means that moving the modem and router to another spot might solve limited connectivity. Likewise, if one's router and modem have an antenna, ensure they are pointed upright.

Some websites suggest that a device should have a clear line of sight with a Wi-Fi access point, though sometimes this isn't exactly practical, and something like a Wi-Fi extender might be a necessary step to extend the range or mitigate signal obstructions. A Wi-Fi extender might restore connectivity since a device might detect a Wi-Fi signal but cannot effectively use it. If none of these solutions seem to do the trick, more technical options are available.

[Featured image by edusand via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | CC BY 2.0]