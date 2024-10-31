6 Alternatives To The Skylight Calendar

Calendars are a time-tested tool that society couldn't live without. But just like countless other tools in the modern age, the calendar has seen quite the evolution. While there are plenty who still prefer flipping through a physical calendar, many others have transitioned to digital calendar options that do far more than letting you know the current day, week, and month. One such item that has gained popularity in recent years for its outstanding functionality is the Skylight Calendar, which goes above and beyond what even most digital calendars are capable of doing.

Advertisement

The Skylight Calendar is a smart display that offers a host of innovative functions that give users a dynamic level of control over their schedule. The Skylight's bold digital screen not only gives you the date, but lets you access unique features such as dinner planning, weather reports, chore charts, grocery lists, and more. Your Skylight can be connected to your smartphone through the accompanying mobile app and have access to it be shared with your family, making it an ideal gadget for busy parents looking to keep their families up to date on upcoming activities and events.

As useful as Skylight is, it's understandable to want to seek another digital calendar option. With the display itself costing between $150 and $600 alongside a $39 yearly subscription fee, it may not be the best suited to your situation. Whether you're seeking an option that costs less, is simpler to use, or contains a feature that's missing from Skylight, you'll find that there's no shortage to pick from, meaning you're bound to find something that will best suit your needs. Here are six Skylight alternatives that deserve your attention.

Advertisement