5 Tips And Tricks To Organize Your Google Calendar

If you're someone balancing your professional responsibilities, social engagements, and personal tasks, your Google Calendar is probably bursting at the seams with all sorts of commitments. There's that client presentation on Monday at noon, a friend's engagement dinner that evening, and then a trip to the grocery store the following day.

Such a packed schedule can easily translate to your calendar being a jumbled mess, spelling chaos for your ability to manage time. For starters, you're at a higher risk of being tardy or, worse, completely missing an important appointment, which doesn't make for a good impression. Then there's the mental toll — simply looking at a disheveled calendar can leave you feeling bogged down, which goes against the very purpose of Google Calendar as a productivity tool on your phone or desktop.

To keep your schedule tidy and efficient, here are five organization tips you can apply to your Google Calendar.