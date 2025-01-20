Tools & Tech To Try When Displaying Photos Or Artwork In Your Home

For many of us who live in cookie-cutter homes, it's not possible to do a full-scale renovation. After all, it takes a lot of time, money, and effort to turn your visions of a dream home into reality, especially when you don't have the budget to hire professionals to do it. That said, this doesn't mean that we're doomed to live in white boxes forever. In fact, two simple ways to make your home really feel yours are investing in artwork and displaying personal photos. By adding artwork, you can inject personality, color, texture, and even emotion into your personal spaces. And of course, adding photos is a great way to remind people in your home of happy memories and fill it with positive energy.

Advertisement

With so many variants of things that can be hung, it can be challenging to find the right ones for your preferred setup. Thankfully, we've rounded up some of the best tools and tech to help you display things in your home. To make this list, we considered the different types of media you may want to display, whether physical or digital, and looked for tools that can help securely attach or project them.

These gadgets don't have a history of recalls, and the digital ones are compatible with different operating systems, such as iOS and Android. We've included only items with an average of four-star or higher reviews from at least a hundred people, and avoided items retailers have tagged as frequently returned.

Advertisement