Everything You Want To Know About The Samsung Music Frame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung's The Frame is essentially a large (32 inches for $599.99 to 85 inches for $4,299.99) QLED HDR smart TV intended to double as a photo or art display when not in use. Samsung's Music Frame shares a similar naming convention, but it's a fair bit different.
The Music Frame isn't a smart TV, though. It's a picture-frame speaker intended to work as a standalone audio source or supplement other Samsung sound system components, either sitting on a desk or shelf or hanging on a wall.
It's basically meant to be a wireless speaker you can use to play audio from a connected device (like a smartphone or Samsung TV) that blends in with its surroundings — something that, at first glance, most people won't notice. Part of a home sound system that doesn't offend the eyes or otherwise visually clutter up a space, as some speakers tend to do. Here's everything to know about the picture frame speaker.
Specs and features
One very important thing to keep in mind from the get-go is that Samsung's Music Frame is not a digital picture frame with audio capabilities. It's actually more akin to a speaker that can hold a physical photo (or art print, etc.) and is designed to blend into your home decor by looking like a picture frame.
The Music Frame comes with six built-in speakers advertising three-way wide-range sound, and it supports Dolby Atmos (and Dolby Digital Plus Atmos Music) out of the box. It supports Adaptive Sound, which claims to automatically rebalance audio so that the most important bits (such as dialog) are easier to hear at any volume. Samsung states that each Music Frame can also analyze the space it's set up in and calibrate itself so that audio is better optimized for that location.
It can also sync up with a 2024 model Samsung Smart TV (or 2024 TV along with a 2024 Samsung Soundbar), which is purported to provide linked audio from up to three separate sources, with the individual audio channels on each one being optimized for "a more robust audio experience." So basically, the Music Frame can become a connected part of your home theater system.
Wireless music streaming via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is also advertised, though it also claims to support Apple's Airplay 2, Google's Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa support. If you're using a compatible Samsung phone with the SmartThings app and Android 8.1 or newer installed, you can tap the frame with your phone to start streaming music through it.
Setting up
Before you start connecting and pairing things with the Music Frame, you'll want to find a good spot for it. Ideally, this would be either on a shelf or mounted to the wall in a place where the audio won't be obstructed by large objects or walls while also being close enough to an outlet for the AC/DC power adapter to plug in.
- To connect via Bluetooth, press and hold the Mic On/Off button on the back of the frame for at least five seconds to enter Bluetooth pairing mode. When ready for pairing, the LEDs on the front of the frame will flash red, green, and blue (in that specific sequence).
- If connecting to a phone, open the Bluetooth settings and select Music Frame to pair.
- If connecting to a Samsung TV, open the Bluetooth speaker settings list and select Music Frame. Then, choose Pair and connect. If it asks for a PIN code, use 0000.
- Once paired, the front LEDs will flash three times in cyan.
- To pair via Wi-Fi: Install and open the SmartThings app, select the Devices tab, and choose a location. Tap the Plus (+) to add a device, select Music Frame, and follow the on-screen instructions.
- Once added to the SmartThings app, the frame should work with your smartphone automatically.
- If connecting to a Samsung TV, add Music Frame to the SmartThings app to connect it to Wi-Fi and then open the TV's Sound settings menu. Select Sound Output, then choose Music Frame (Wi-Fi).
Samsung also recommends keeping the Music Frame roughly 3 feet from the device you're pairing it with during the initial setup.
Customizing the frame
Swapping the visual contents of the Music Frame can be done either before or after general setup and pairing.
- To replace the photo, pull up on the lower part of the photo portion of the frame (the white area) and gently pull out to pop out the lower connectors. Pull out at the top to unplug the remaining connectors.
- Flip the inner frame piece (the white area with the stock photo inside) face-down. Push down on the clamp holding the photo back in place (either on the top or bottom center) and remove the backing.
- Slide the photo out to the left or right, then slide a new 8- by 10-inch photo or print in. Replace the backing, then plug the inner frame piece back into the main body of the Music Frame (be sure that the orientation is correct when you do so).
- To install an art panel (330 millimeters by 330 millimeters by 5 millimeters), Remove the inner frame piece (the white area) and leave it to one side.
- Line the Holder Guide up with one corner of the art panel, then peel off the sticker on one Holder Plate to reveal the adhesive. Stick it to the corner of the plate (lining up with the guide) before removing the Holder Guide.
- Repeat the process for each corner of the art plate, then flip the art plate around and plug each of the pegs from the Holder Plates into one corner of the Music Frame.
Photos or plates can be purchased separately, but if you have the means, you can also print or trim your own printouts, photos, or art prints to fit instead.
How it compares
Comparing Samsung's Music Frame to similar products is a bit tricky. As a photo (or art plate) frame, it's ultimately just a frame. One that only accommodates a very specific 8- by 10-inch (or 13- by 13-inch for plates) size. If you have specific imagery in mind that doesn't fit those dimensions, a simpler frame that doesn't include electronics will probably be more useful. However, as previously mentioned, the Music Frame is more of a speaker that can hold a photo, with the idea that most casual observers will have no idea that it's anything other than a photo frame. So, how does it stack up against other "chameleon" speakers?
When looking at something like IKEA's Symfonisk frame (which uses Sonos speakers), the Music Frame is more compact, and the power cable doesn't stand out as much — plus it supports Bluetooth in addition to Wi-Fi, while the Symfonisk only covers Wi-Fi. It's possible to customize the Symfonisk by purchasing one of a few additional art panels at $20 each, but it doesn't allow you to insert your own photos like the Music Frame. That said, Samsung has yet to announce the pricing for compatible art plates. Of course, at $299.99, the Symfonisk costs about $100 less than the $399.99 Music Frame.
While SlashGear hasn't had the opportunity to go hands-on with a Music Frame yet, Digital Trends came away with a very positive impression of its sound quality. The Music Frame seems capable of producing some very strong (and loud) audio and does a good job of working with Dolby Atmos as part of a home theater surround sound system.