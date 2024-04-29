Everything You Want To Know About The Samsung Music Frame

One very important thing to keep in mind from the get-go is that Samsung's Music Frame is not a digital picture frame with audio capabilities. It's actually more akin to a speaker that can hold a physical photo (or art print, etc.) and is designed to blend into your home decor by looking like a picture frame.

The Music Frame comes with six built-in speakers advertising three-way wide-range sound, and it supports Dolby Atmos (and Dolby Digital Plus Atmos Music) out of the box. It supports Adaptive Sound, which claims to automatically rebalance audio so that the most important bits (such as dialog) are easier to hear at any volume. Samsung states that each Music Frame can also analyze the space it's set up in and calibrate itself so that audio is better optimized for that location.

It can also sync up with a 2024 model Samsung Smart TV (or 2024 TV along with a 2024 Samsung Soundbar), which is purported to provide linked audio from up to three separate sources, with the individual audio channels on each one being optimized for "a more robust audio experience." So basically, the Music Frame can become a connected part of your home theater system.

Wireless music streaming via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is also advertised, though it also claims to support Apple's Airplay 2, Google's Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa support. If you're using a compatible Samsung phone with the SmartThings app and Android 8.1 or newer installed, you can tap the frame with your phone to start streaming music through it.