The 5 Best Smart Gadgets For Home Security, According To Consumer Reports
When it comes to home security devices, there are smart locks, security cameras, security systems, and, to an extent, video doorbells. What makes these devices "smart" is the ability to manage them remotely, from your phone. There are some instances when you can also integrate these kinds of gadgets with your smart home hub and program them to have routines or respond to voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
Consumer Reports (CR) regularly tests and recommends these smart home devices to its subscribers. When it comes to the deterrent devices, such as cameras and video doorbells, CR tests the video quality, data security, data privacy, response time, and smart features. When it comes to physical security, like smart locks, CR looks at the remote access, remote monitoring, security add-ons, and ease of setup.
These are all vital areas for home security, some of which consumers might not even know they should look at. As a consumer, it can be overwhelming while shopping for a smart home device because you want the best, but finding "the best" would require exhaustive research. Consumer Reports does all of that for you, making life just a little easier.
TP-Link Tapo C420S2
The top-ranking smart security camera, according to Consumer Reports, is the TP-Link Tapo C420S2, which really needs a better name, so consumers don't have to memorize a series of numbers to pick the right one. The one major drawback the publication found with this home security camera was its data privacy, receiving a considerably weak rating. The problem was that the company didn't clearly define what data it collects and shares.
The camera's data security, on the other hand, is stronger than average, and it should be safe against many different types of digital infiltrations. Looking at its highest selling points, the TP-Link Tapo C420S2's daytime and nighttime video quality are excellent. The camera captures everything within a 113-degree field of view in 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution at 20 FPS. Footage can be stored in Tapo's cloud storage, but that requires a subscription. The better option might be a local solution via an SD card.
The set comes with a physical hub that connects the cameras to your home's network via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. This camera system doesn't support Apple HomeKit, unfortunately, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant users should have no problem. TP-Link might not be a household name, but it's an inexpensive security camera brand that owners have found to be worth the purchase, and, as of this writing, you can find it for $132 online.
TP-Link Tapo C325WB
If $132 is a bit more than you'd like to spend on an inexpensive camera system, CR also rated the TP-Link Tapo C325WB highly, and that only costs about $70 online, as of this writing. However, just like its more expensive counterpart, the data privacy wasn't up to par for the same reasons — obviously because it's the same company. This one also captures footage in 2K (2688 x 1520) at 20 FPS, but sees its environment in a slightly wider field of view at 127 degrees. It also received the same rating for data security, withstanding multiple types of breaches.
Response times, the time it takes for you to receive alerts to anything the camera sees, are fast. If somebody shows up in the video, you should know immediately. Moreover, you'll be able to speak with them without walking out the front door, as there's a two-way speaker on the front of the C325WB.
If you're willing to shell out for cloud storage –it's not actually that pricey, only around $35 annually — you can save up to 30 days of the camera's video history. There's also an expansion slot on the camera for an SD card that supports up to 512 GB. There's a little more freedom with the SD card, but then you have to buy multiple if space fills up, and you don't want to delete footage.
Logitech Circle View Doorbell 961-000484
It might not offer the same kind of security as a full camera, but video doorbells do offer a level of comfort and convenience, being able to see who is at or near your door, whether you're home or out running errands. Logitech might be known for its gaming keyboards and mice, but Consumer Reports finds its Circle View Doorbell favorable. It scored high marks in all its tests except for data privacy, which was exceptionally weak due to a lack of limits on who can collect and share the data.
The Circle View Doorbell also didn't score too well with its smart features, but CR doesn't specify why. It doesn't take factors into account that require a fee, so paying for a subscription service could remedy any issues there. Another drawback you should be aware of is that this doorbell is only compatible with Apple HomeKit. There is no third-party app. That's great for anyone with an iPhone or iPad, not so great for anyone else.
The camera captures footage within a 160-degree FOV, which is excellent, but that video only has a resolution of 1600 x 1200. It's not terrible, but it's not as good as most other Ring Doorbell alternatives. It's also a little pricier than alternatives, costing around $200. Its response time is excellent, though, so you'll be notified of a visitor instantly.
Yale August WiFi Smart Lock AUG-SL05-K02-S01
August smart locks are some of the highest-rated locks that will work with your iPhone, and the 2020 model that Consumer Reports looked at is no exception. It scored highly in all the categories CR tested, with the only real ding being in security add-ons. Even CNET rated this smart lock highly, saying, "When it comes to security, August implements enough features to make me feel good about putting it on my door."
That reviewer goes on to list the lock's security features, including two-factor authentication, as well as Bluetooth, AES 128-bit, and TLS encryption when you use the mobile app. More importantly, you don't even have to completely remove your old deadbolt, which allows you to continue using the same key. This is especially beneficial to anyone who rents, where the landlord needs to have a copy of your key and ultimately wouldn't allow you to change out the lock without permission (if at all).
This version of the August Smart Lock comes with a keypad — putting its price at around $210 — so as long as you set up an access code, you don't need your key or phone every time you leave the house. If you go for a short jog or walk the dog, there's no need to fill your pockets with unnecessary accessories. If you do bring your phone, then, it should communicate with the lock via Bluetooth and unlock without any further action from you.
Google Nest Secure Alarm Starter Pack
If you use the Google Assistant primarily over Alexa and Siri for voice-activated instructions, the Google Nest Secure starter pack is one of the best home security systems, according to Consumer Reports. This is a DIY home security setup, so there's no need to call a professional to install it for you. It comes with the matte white base station that has the keypad on it, a motion sensor and siren, two contact sensors with motion sensing, and two RF tags. If you'd like professionals involved in your home security, you can get a Brinks subscription for $29 a month or $19, if you sign a three-year contract.
It's just as easy to use as it is to set up, with only three different modes to set it in: Off, Home, and Away. There's an LED ring around the base station that will light up different colors, depending on its activity. If it's green, that means the system is being armed, it will turn yellow if one of the sensors is tripped by someone, and when there's an alert, it will pulse red while simultaneously sounding the alarm. The two contact sensors the kit comes with serve as both a sensor that detects whether doors and/or windows are open/closed and motion sensors that are good for up to 15 feet.
However, CR found that smart home add-ons like integrating the system with smart lights in the house lacking and additional security features like integrating with smoke detectors nothing to write home about. Overall, it's not bad for about $80.