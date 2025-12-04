The 5 Best Smart Gadgets For Home Security, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to home security devices, there are smart locks, security cameras, security systems, and, to an extent, video doorbells. What makes these devices "smart" is the ability to manage them remotely, from your phone. There are some instances when you can also integrate these kinds of gadgets with your smart home hub and program them to have routines or respond to voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Consumer Reports (CR) regularly tests and recommends these smart home devices to its subscribers. When it comes to the deterrent devices, such as cameras and video doorbells, CR tests the video quality, data security, data privacy, response time, and smart features. When it comes to physical security, like smart locks, CR looks at the remote access, remote monitoring, security add-ons, and ease of setup.

These are all vital areas for home security, some of which consumers might not even know they should look at. As a consumer, it can be overwhelming while shopping for a smart home device because you want the best, but finding "the best" would require exhaustive research. Consumer Reports does all of that for you, making life just a little easier.