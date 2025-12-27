How To Manually Open A Garage Door When There's No Power

During the colder months, many people search for ways to avoid winter car troubles. While keeping your vehicle in the garage can help, what happens if you lose power and can't get the door open? If this happens to you, the best way to open your garage door, which might be different than a smart garage door, is to use the red emergency release cord. Just pull it down and away from the door, and when you do, it should release the door's component from the electric motor. You can then lift the door open.

But if, for some reason, the door doesn't open easily, there could be a problem you don't know about. The door might have a bad spring, which can be completely unrelated to the power loss you're experiencing. If this happens, you shouldn't try lifting the door. You could make the situation worse, and you could hurt yourself in the process. So if you're stuck with a door that won't open, you should consult your user manual or contact the garage door manufacturer for help.

To reconnect your garage door after the power is restored, be sure it's fully closed. Then, give the door an easy push until you hear the components click into place. If that doesn't work, you could try pulling the red release cord back toward the garage door for the same result. If all else fails, you may be able to use the garage door opener, which might reconnect the system automatically.