5 Ways To Avoid Winter Car Troubles

When it gets cold outside, the engine oil in your car can thicken, making it harder for your car to start. If you've ever wondered if engine oil can freeze, the short answer is no. However, it can turn into a sludge-like substance, reducing lubrication and making it harder for your engine to run smoothly. That's because engine oil plays an important role in keeping your engine's moving parts lubricated while protecting against wear and tear. Using a winter-grade oil with a lower viscosity can help it flow more easily in cold temperatures.

You may have seen a "W" on an engine oil label — this stands for "winter" and lets you know how well the oil performs in cold temperatures. This is the type of oil you need to buy if you live in a place that experiences freezing or harsh winter conditions. Besides engine oil, you should check the coolant levels in your radiator and top it off with a 50/50 mix of antifreeze and water, if needed. Doing so will ensure your coolant doesn't freeze when temperatures drop a few degrees below zero. Keep in mind, you may need a 60/40 or 70/30 ratio in areas that experience extreme cold.

Investing in a winter-grade windshield washer fluid is also something you should do. The washer fluid you use in the summer months can freeze in subzero temperatures, which could damage your wiper blades. Winter-grade washer fluid is formulated to withstand the coldest temperatures, so you can clean your windows of the salt and road grime that's so common in the winter months.

