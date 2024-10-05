3 Signs That It's Time To Replace Your Car Battery

Next to buying new tires and the many maintenance items required to keep a car running, replacing the 12V battery is one of the costliest. Unlike a basic oil change that costs $35 for regular mineral oil, or up to $125 for synthetic oils, a new car battery costs between $185 to $300 for the standard flooded type, and $250 to $400 for a sealed-type VRLA (Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid) battery with AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) internals. Car batteries only need replacing every two to five years, but they tend to fail or run out of charge in the most inconvenient circumstances.

The cost is the primary reason car owners would likely want their car batteries to last as long as they can, but one can only do so much to keep it ticking for as long as possible. Age is one determining factor if a 12V car battery needs replacing, but older batteries could have a second life, provided the casing is intact and the voltage doesn't fall below 10 volts.

However, nothing lasts forever. Even old batteries that seem okay might need replacing to save you the hassles and headaches of dealing with a dead battery in the future. Here are the telltale signs that your old car battery has given up the ghost.