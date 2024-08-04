Possible Reasons Why All Of The Warning Lights May Be On In Your Honda CR-V

The best-selling Honda CR-V exemplifies the ideal crossover SUV, merging comfort, utility, and fuel-sipping powertrains in a practical and fun-to-drive package. It has ruled the sales charts since launching in 1997, but has received its fair share of issues and complaints over time. Despite earning a largely bulletproof reputation for durability and reliability, a few model years of the Honda CR-V have received more customer complaints and factory recalls than most.

One of the most puzzling issues is when all of the warning lights turn on randomly while driving or after starting the engine. This problem has littered numerous CR-V forums worldwide, and is most likely to occur in the fifth-generation CR-V for the 2017 and 2018 model years.

It's common for all the warning lights to illuminate when starting the car. However, the lights should turn off immediately after the engine comes to life. If one or two lights remain on, the vehicle requires inspection, servicing, repair, or possibly all of the above. But if all the warning lights stay on or illuminate while driving, there are many possible reasons why your Honda CR-V's instrument cluster is glittering like a Christmas tree.