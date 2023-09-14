The Important Windshield Wiper Blade Switch To Make Before Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's critical not to wait for the onset of winter before winterizing and preparing any vehicle. Once the temperature falls below 15°F, switching to winter-rated tires (snow tires) that offer superior traction and grip on icy road conditions is a good idea. Meanwhile, checking or replacing the battery pays dividends in sub-zero weather, as do lubricating hinges, latches, door locks, window tracks, and door weather-stripping with silicone spray to prevent the items from freezing and trapping you inside (or outside) the car.

Meanwhile, driving in inclement weather takes a toll on the windshield wipers of your ride. Since the wiper blades are consumable and need frequent replacing, make sure to switch the wipers before winter begins. Streaking, chattering, and squeaking noises while the wipers are operating are signs of wiper blade degradation. Further neglect could lead to windshield scratches and poor visibility in rain or snow.

The good news is it's easy to replace your car's old wiper blades, and you can do it with minimal cost.