The Home Staple That Can Make Your Windshield Wipers Clean Again

Your car's windshield wipers are your first and foremost weapon against the accumulation of dirt, dead bugs, and other assorted grossness on your windshield. Not to mention the vital duty of clearing away rain and snow to preserve your visibility. However, just because it's a wiper's duty to remove crud from your windshield doesn't mean that the wiper is immune to said crud itself.

If your windshield wipers leave long, dirty streaks when swiping on your windshield — or otherwise seem to be skittering and scratching across its surface rather than smoothly gliding — that's a sign that your wipers have accumulated a hefty amount of contaminants themselves.

To help your wipers get back to doing their job properly, it's on you to give them a bit of dedicated cleaning. Luckily, not only is this a fairly easy process, but you can make it happen with a particular item that you've probably got under the bathroom sink.